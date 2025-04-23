EA Sports FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS: Leaked Players, Release Date

EA Sports FC 25 is kicking off the fan-favorite Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team this week. The developers officially confirmed that the festivities will start with Ligue 1; however, players weren’t able to vote on this team like they can for the Premier League. While we’ll have to wait until April 25th to get official confirmation, FC 25 leakers have started to post information about the Ligue 1 TOTS lineup. Here’s everything we know about the Ligue 1 TOTS promo team in EA Sports FC 25.

The leaked list of players comes from the popular FC 25 Twitter account FUT Sheriff. The account has a long history of posting FC leaks and has consistently proven right.

That said, every leak should be taken with a hefty grain of salt until it’s officially revealed. Here are the rest of the leaked players:

Leaked Ligue 1 Players

Ousmane Dembele – PSG

Marquinhos – PSG

Vitinha – PSG

Bradley Barcola – PSG

Nuno Mendes – PSG

João Neves – PSG

Jonathan David – Lille

Rayan Cherki – Lyon

Willian Pacho – PSG

Desire Doue – PSG (SBC)

Adrien Rabiot – OM

Andrey Santos – Strasbourg

Emile Hojbjerg – OM

Geronimo Rulli – OM

Jonathan Clauss – Nice

Evann Guessand – Nice

Alexsandro – Lille

Denis Zakaria – Monaco

Maghnes Akliouche – Monaco

Corentin Tolisso – Lyon

We will update the list below as more players are added to the leaks. It’s also worth noting that leakers haven’t shared info about the other two leagues that will launch alongside Ligue 1. We know that Arkema PL and Eredivisie will drop on the same day as Ligue 1, which means there will be a few dozen more top-rated players in the mix.

When Does Ligue 1 Start?

Like most promos in EA Sports FC 25’s Ultimate Team, the Ligue 1 TOTS will launch on a Friday. More specifically, it’s dropping on April 25th at 1:00 PM ET. As mentioned, Arkema PL and Eredivisie will launch at the same time.

The next week of Team of the Season will feature the Premier League, Barclays Women’s Super League, and the combined forces of the EFL. Subsequent weeks will feature the Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga, alongside a new smaller league each week. The MLS and Saudi Pro League will finish off the normal rotation on May 30th, but FC 25 will bring everything back for one more week of Ultimate TOTS on June 6th.