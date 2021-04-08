EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters Box Art Revealed

✖

EA Sports is showing off their latest golf game with PGA Tour: Road to the Masters and we’ve got the box art down below. Instead of the traditional route with a featured golfer on the cover, Augusta National is the star of the show. It makes sense as the revered golf club is the crown jewel of many players’ entire life playing the sport. With the Masters about to kick off shortly, it only makes sense for Electronic Arts to drop a preview of what this year’s title entails. For those unaware, Augusta hasn’t been featured since 2011. Now, fans will be able to walk the course and get a sense of the history in the air down in Georgia. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club actually delivered the news of the course’s inclusion during his annual press conference. Dustin Johnson also had some words to say about his experience at Augusta as the reigning champion. He’s ranked #1 in the world right now, and understands why the Masters should take center stage.

“We’re honored to partner with Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament, to feature the course and its traditions exclusively in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS said in a press release. “EA SPORTS is committed to growing the love of sports for everyone, and through our partnerships with the PGA TOUR, Augusta National and the other majors, we will bring new and longtime fans closer to the biggest events in golf than ever before.”

Johnson added, “Winning the Masters last year was one of the greatest moments of my life, and I hope to win there again. There is no Tournament better suited to celebrate on a video game cover, and I can't wait to see the beauty and unique traditions of the Masters in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR.”

If you’re wondering what kind of improvements are hiding under the hood this year, well EA Sports brought some heat. The company actually did some aerial scanning to map millions of data points that were previously inaccessible. This means that EA Sports PGA Tour will be the first game to truly capture that majesty in full definition. In addition, the Road to the Masters mode will be making a return after a long absence.

