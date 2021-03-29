EA Announces Next-Gen Golf Game EA Sports PGA Tour

✖

Electronic Arts has announced EA Sports PGA Tour, a new next-gen golf video game. The new video game is being developed by EA Tiburon. Beyond that, not too much is known about the title as exact platforms and a release window have not yet been announced, but given that it's being called a next-gen title, one can assume that it'll release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

According to the announcement, the new video game will include the likes of the PGA Tour's The Players Championship, FedExCup Playoffs, and other events in addition to "many of the world's most famous courses" and "some of the biggest names in professional golf." There are, of course, no further details to the above just yet, but the announcement promises more news in the near future.

⛳️We’re back in the game... Follow the official @EASPORTSPGATOUR account for more info pic.twitter.com/nfIX1ch7eY — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) March 29, 2021

"EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," said Cam Weber, EVP and GM of EA SPORTS, as part of the announcement. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup."

As noted above, EA Sports PGA Tour has not been announced for any specific platforms nor does it have a release window of any sort. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Electronic Arts right here.

What do you think about EA announcing a new golf video game? Are you excited to see what that looks like on next-gen hardware?