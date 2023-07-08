EA Sports UFC 5 Announced

EA has announced EA Sports UFC 5 and confirmed a full reveal will come sometime in September of this year. Unfortunately, this is the extent of pertinent information. Not only is there no reveal trailer or even a teaser trailer, but there's no word of platforms or a release date. The tweet announcing the game does say it's "coming soon," but it's unclear if this is in reference to the game's release date or the September reveal.

As you may remember, previous installment in the series, EA Sports UFC 4, was released on August 14, 2020. In other words, it's been a few years since the latest installment. Most EA Sports games have a consistent release window, but this has never been the case with EA Sports UFC, which is not annualized and has no release patterns. EA Sports UFC 4 released in August, but EA Sports UFC 3 released in February, for example.

The big question is whether the game will be a cross-gen release. A PC release seems out of the question considering previous games have not come to PC, but a cross-gen release seems quite possible depending on the tech the game is making use of.

Right now, the only thing accompanying the announcement is a newsletter sign-up for the game: "Sign up today to receive the latest UFC 5 news, updates, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive offers, and more (including other EA news, products, events, and promotions) by email."

For now, UFC fans will have to continue to enjoy EA Sports UFC 4, the only modern UFC game on the market as EA, like it has for many sports, has cornered the UFC video game market. Thankfully, it does a decent job.

"Overall if you're a veteran of the series, UFC 4 makes some adjustments you've been asking for and has some new features to dive into," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "If you're a beginner you've got a long climb ahead of you, but it's worth the grind. The game doesn't break new ground, but it seems to have refined what was already there."