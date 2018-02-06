EA’s Stock Takes a Dive Following Anthem Delay Reports

Yesterday we reported the extensive report showcasing the Anthem delay about how how the massive overstatement is allegedly due to reactions to the Mass Effect Andromeda release and focus on the new Dragon Age.

“The “fall 2018” window mentioned during that E3 announcement was “never realistic,” one source said. Exact dates remain in flux—and Anthem‘s developers must also plan for a beta release, an EA Access launch, and an ongoing schedule of patches and updates—but it appears unlikely to developers that publisher EA will allow BioWare to delay the game any further than March 2019, when the company’s 2019 fiscal year comes to an end. (EA, like most publicly traded companies, uses the fiscal calendar as a basis for all of its decisions, as those dates determine how investors will behave.)”

Following the reports, EA stocks took a sharp dive. With Anthem’s release completely up in the air, the continued trend is seeing that downward patter for the company’s stock value. With many comparing Anthem to Destiny 2 and that game being in hot water with its fans since day one, in addition to fans being incredibly upset with EA for pulling Mass Effect: Andromeda’s resources to funnel the upcoming game – there are a lot of heated reactions regarding the future online title.

Though it is not uncommon for developers to move studios to accommodate big releases, the way Anthem was handled was much different, “…the studio’s first new franchise in eight years and EA’s first big stab at a Destiny-style persistent online world, feels different. To BioWare staff, the stakes feel higher than they ever have. As one developer told me, there’s a belief that if Anthemdoesn’t live up to EA’s expectations, BioWare will look very different in the future, especially after the disappointment of Mass Effect Andromeda led to EA absorbing BioWare Montreal into the studio EA Motive.”

For now, the projected release for Anthem is currently slated for 2019 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC titles. EA has yet to make a statement regarding the original reports of the reasons behind the delay.