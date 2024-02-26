Elden Ring Director Shares Surprising News About FromSoftware's Next Soulslike

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of Elden Ring and numerous other action games at FromSoftware, has shared some surprising news about the studio's next potential Soulslike title. Since FromSoftware first began making Soulslike games in 2009 with Demon's Souls, Miyazaki has been the director of nearly every project associated with the studio's output in this genre. The only instance where this wasn't true was with Dark Souls II, primarily because Miyazaki was instead helming Bloodborne at the time. And while it seemed likely that Miyazaki would continue to be the director on any future projects developed by FromSoftware after Elden Ring, Miyazaki has now said that this likely won't be the case.

In a new interview with IGN, Miyazaki said that there is a "high possibility" that he will begin passing on the role of director to other team members at FromSoftware on upcoming Soulslike games. Miyazaki explained that he believes this decision would be the right one because it would allow those new directors to have full control of the games that they're creating. While Miyazaki would still serve as the President at FromSoftware and would be the overseer of such projects as a result, he doesn't seem to want to dictate the vision or scope of said games.

"Yes, I think it's very likely that we'll see new directors going forward. And I think if we do that, I'd like to step away from that supervisory role and give them full direction and full control over those projects," Miyazaki explained. "I think really this is the best way and the easiest way for them to flourish within that environment and with those new projects."

In total, Miyazaki has been the director of nine different games at FromSoftware dating back to 2006. As such, to see him begin to leave that role moving forward would mark a drastic shift internally at FromSoftware. For the time being, it's not known what the acclaimed action studio will look to make next, but Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is slated to finally launch in June 2024. Beyond this, Miyazaki has also said that the door is still open for Elden Ring 2 to come about in the future.

[H/T VGC]