New Elden Ring Rumor Has Players Excited

A new Elden Ring rumor has PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players excited. Since the game from the makers of Dark Souls was announced, we haven't heard a single salient peep about it. In fact, we still have no clue what the game actually looks like. However, it sounds like all of this, or at least some of this, is about to change.

Over on Twitter, legendary account, Nibel, recently tweeted yet another Elden Ring meme, and of course, it garnered considerable attention, and rightfully so, it's an exquisite meme. And with a lot of attention comes a lot of comments, including one from Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, but better known as an industry insider. Replying to the most excellent meme, Grubb said "should go to the moon," followed by the rocket emoji you've been seeing all over Twitter this week.

Of course, both the initial meme and Grubb's reply are playing off the GameStop stock situation, but that's not what's relevant here. What's relevant is that Grubb seemingly implies there's Elden Ring news on the horizon, or at least that's what Elden Ring fans think Grubb is getting at.

Should soon go to the moon🚀 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) January 28, 2021

Is there anything to this tweet from Grubb? Hard to say, but it's more than Elden Ring fans had before it was tweeted. Before it, they had Nibel's meme and that was it. Now they have Nibel's meme and a dream. A dream that Elden Ring actually exists.

For now, though, take everything here with a grain of salt because it's not clear what here is a genuine tease based on inside information versus Grubb just having a little fun. That said, and again, it's enough to have Elden Ring fans excited, and that's partially because they've been deprived of information for so long.

Elden Ring is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, PS5 and Xbox Series X versions haven't been confirmed, but, at this point, it's safe to assume the game is coming to these platforms as well.