5 Skyrim Characters We Could See In The Elder Scrolls 6, Including a Fan-Favorite That Needs to Be There

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most influential RPGs of all time, with the game still continuing to receive official content updates and fan-made mods, nearly 15 years since its release. Though we have some hints towards the release date of The Elder Scrolls VI, many elements of the sequel, including plot details and where it fits into the Elder Scrolls timeline, still remain a mystery to fans and likely will continue to be for a while. One thing we can speculate on while we continue the wait, however, are which characters from Skyrim might be making a return in this highly anticipated sequel.

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The concept of returning characters is nothing new to the Elder Scrolls franchise. While we don’t know when The Elder Scrolls VI takes place just yet, it would be fair to assume it takes place at least a full generation or more after Skyrim, if the game were to follow the trends of the titles that came before. Even so, the franchise has a number of immortal or simply long-lived characters who have shown up across multiple games. As a result, would make a lot of sense to have some fan favorites return from Skyrim to TES: VI, and there is one beloved character we absolutely need to see there.

5. Paarthurmax

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An ancient dragon and one of the most interesting characters introduced in Skyrim’s main quest, Paarthurmax is a timeless being that has been around since Tamriel’s first era. Considering the majority of players refused to kill him at Delphine’s request, it would only make sense that the dragon would still be around in the time of The Elder Scrolls VI.

As the leader of the Greybeards, Paarthurnax’s status as a dragon and a solitary, monk-like being who has chosen to reflect on his past atrocities against humanity makes him one of the most intelligent and complex characters in the Elder Scrolls franchise, and an example of the franchise’s character writing at its best. Though he served as an indispensable asset in the fight against Alduin, this wise dragon could still have some wisdom to share with the next protagonist to enter the series.

Located in Skyrim at the Throat Of The World, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine Paarthurmax making the short flight over to Hammerfell and High Rock, the rumored setting for The Elder Scrolls VI.

4. Teldryn Sero

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A Dunmer mercenary the player has the option of hiring in Raven Rock, Teldryn Sero is a lesser-known character compared to some of the other picks on this lest, but is still one of the best options for a returning cast member in The Elder Scrolls VI.

What initially appears to be just another generic mercenary companion, those who hired Teldryn in their games found him to be a surprisingly powerful ally with a fair amount of character development to boot. Being a Dunmer, Teldryn already has the incredibly long lifespan that could allow him to make a guest experience in The Elder Scrolls VI without any immortality or magic chicanery. As a mercenary, it is easy to imagine why he might leave his home at Raven Rock and explore the rest of the world, and High Rock isn’t an incredibly far distance to travel by boat.

Teldryn’s mercenary work could lead to him being a powerful ally for the main character in TES:VI, once again putting his skills as a spell sword to use to help out the player.

3. M’aiq the Liar

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This entry on the list is less of a character who might return and more of a character who definitely will make an appearance in the next Elder Scrolls game, and probably every Elder Scrolls game to come after. As development on the Elder Scrolls VI continues as planned, we can be sure that M’aiq the Liar is set to appear in the game, if he isn’t already in it.

M’aiq the Liar has an appearance in every Elder Scrolls game, where he exists to spread misinformation about the game’s story and setting. While the origins of this mysterious Khajiit are unknown, players speculate that he is either an immortal prankster or the member of an incredibly long lived clan of Khajiit who all share the same name. It is impossible to tell just by asking the character, because he, well… lies. A lot.

2. Karliah

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Another Dunmer with a lifespan that automatically makes her qualify as a potential entry into The Elder Scrolls 6, Karliah is an NPC that players encounter during the thieves guild quest line. Not only is her part in that questline very interesting, but Karliah might have one of the most interesting backstories of any Skyrim NPC.

The granddaughter of Queen Barenziah herself and Drayven Indoril, who is rumored to be a descendant of Indoril Nerevar, Narliah has connections to two of the most famous and interesting characters in Morrowind’s history. Furthermore, she has a long and storied history with the Thieves Guild, being the lover of former Guildmaster and Nightingale Gallus Desidenius and the one to avenge his murder.

It is easy to see how Karliah might make an appearance in The Elder Scrolls VI, most likely serving as the player’s introduction to the Thieves Guild and maybe even as the Guildmaster herself. With the character’s storied history, it would be a shame not to see more from her in The Elder Scrolls.

1. Serana

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Perhaps the most beloved NPC in all of Skyrim, Serana is a pure-blooded vampire, a permanent follower, and has one of the most tragic and interesting backstories in the entire game. Her snarky-yet-reserved personality, incredible storyline and usefulness as a follower all helped to make her a fan obsession we absolutely need to see return to the series.

Introduced in Skyrim’s first DLC, Dawnguard, Serana is a pure-blooded vampire, one of the “Daughters of Coldharbor,” and the actual daughter of Lord Harkon. Serana was locked away for much of her immortal life to protect her from her father, who wished to use her as part of a ritual sacrifice to defeat the sun. Freed by the Dragonborn and with the threat of her father gone forever, Serana is now free to roam the world she was locked away from for so long.

If no other characters from this list make a return in TES:VI, Serana should be the one. Her lasting impact on the players who encountered her makes her the most memorable and beloved NPC in The Elder Scrolls history. Not only that, but seeing her free to roam and discover the world would feel like the perfect continuation of her tragic story.