Bethesda Gives Update on Release Plans for The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has provided a small update on the release plans for The Elder Scrolls 6, which is currently in production and the primary focus of Bethesda Game Studios, and has been since the release of Starfield in 2023. It’s been three years since then, which has led some to believe The Elder Scrolls 6 may finally resurface for the first time since its 2018 announcement in the near future. It doesn’t sound like that is going to happen, though.

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Speaking at a recent event, Todd Howard, director and boss of Bethesda Game Studios, said that despite announcing The Elder Scrolls 6 eight years ago, there is “no rush” on The Elder Scrolls 6, partially because there remains such strong interest in the studio’s previous projects. Of course, this isn’t great news if you are dying to play The Elder Scrolls 6, because that’s the type of comment you make when the game is still — at least — a couple of years out. There is some good news here, though.

Good News for The Elder Scrolls 6 Fans

Considering the long wait for The Elder Scrolls 6, and considering Starfield was not terribly successful for Bethesda Game Studios, it wouldn’t be surprising if the opposite of the above was true, which is that there is great pressure and incentive for Bethesda Game Studios to get The Elder Scrolls 6 out as soon as possible. And maybe there is. Maybe Howard is just exercising PR-speak, but taking him at his word is encouraging. And it’s encouraging because The Elder Scrolls 6 being rushed is not going to benefit its quality, only likely hinder it.

The only thing that will make the long wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 worse is if the product doesn’t end up justifying the wait. And if The Elder Scrolls 6 is rushed, then it will almost certainly be buggier and less optimized at launch. This would be the bare minimum of the trade-offs and concessions made. At this point, after this historic wait, it’s best for Bethesda Game Studios to take its time. After all, it’s been 15 years since the release of Skyrim, what’s a couple extra years at this point, anyway?

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.