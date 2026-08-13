Starfield May Have Hidden The Elder Scrolls 6’s Subtitle in Plain Sight for Years

Bethesda fans have discovered that the subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6 may have been hidden in plain sight within Starfield since its launch in 2023. Earlier this week, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma revealed that she had recently watched a demo of The Elder Scrolls 6. In doing so, Sharma also referred to the game with a blinded subtitle that was suggested to be eight characters in length. Since that time, fans have been trying to figure out what eight-letter word could fit as this subtitle, and they may have just unearthed it within Starfield.

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In a post shared on Reddit, u/starfieldnovember asserted that the official title of the next Elder Scrolls game will be The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel. The reason for this belief is found on the character creator screen in Starfield, where the protagonist’s employee number may have hidden the title. While this number might not seem notable at first glance, when you split the 16-character number up into eight groups of two in sequential order, applying these resulting numbers with their corresponding number of the alphabet spells out “Sentinel.” This move is clearly one that isn’t happenstance, as well, as the likelihood of this numerical string corresponding with an actual word would have been almost impossible if the numbers were simply random.

You can get a look at this for yourself in the post below:

If this theory seems too far-fetched, it’s actually not in the slightest. Not only has Bethesda hidden secrets for its next games in previous titles beforehand, but Sentinel is actually a region within the world of The Elder Scrolls. Specifically, Sentinel is an area within the northwest part of Hammerfell that resides near the coastline. Not only has Hammerfell been the most popular choice amongst fans to be where The Elder Scrolls 6 will take place, but Sentinel’s locale also lines up with the territory seen in the game’s initial teaser trailer.

And if all of this still wasn’t enough for you, one former Bethesda designer with major ties to The Elder Scrolls seemingly confirmed that Sentinel will be the game’s subtitle. In response to a post on Reddit suggesting that Sentinel is the official subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6, Michael Kirkbride responded with a very simple, “Yep.” Despite no longer working at Bethesda, Kirkbride is one of the pivotal developers behind The Elder Scrolls as a franchise, and undoubtedly already knows what the next entry will be called. As such, his word carries more weight with it than perhaps the Starfield Easter egg even does.

Even if The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is the official name of the next game in the classic RPG franchise, we’re still not any closer to knowing other pivotal details about the project. Currently, Bethesda hasn’t given TES6 even a broad launch window, nor has it revealed which platforms the game will be coming to. Hopefully, if we’re lucky, more news on this front will emerge before the end of the year.