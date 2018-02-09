Bethesda Confirms Two Huge Titles Set to Release Before Elder Scrolls 6

There is no doubt about it that the Elder Scrolls series is one of the largest RPG franchises of all time. Though the latest installment, Skyrim, has only been re-released three times with a Nintendo Switch port, a definitive edition, and a VR version – a common joke among those in the gaming community is that Bethesda just can’t seem to move on. With hopes for the eventual Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirms that not only can the company “move on,” but they also have two other huge projects that are taking priority over the next Elder Scrolls title.

The Vice President of Bethesda Softworks took to social media to re-affirm what has already been confirmed a few times in the past: that the company has big plans in the works. With so many asking when we are going to be getting an official announcement of the next RPG installment, it looks like that wait will be a bit longer while the team rolls out a few other surprises. Don’t let someone steal your sweet roll though, Elder Scrolls 6 is still happening … just not right now:

Cause BGS has two other big games it is going to do first. https://t.co/2ynj4n9qnN — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) February 2, 2018

For those that blamed the focus on Skyrim re-releases for the delay, Hines had something to say about that as well when one fan pointed out their concern:

Those were largely done by other studios so that the team could focus on new projects. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) February 2, 2018

Usually ports, remasters, and the like are handled by different teams. At very least, much smaller teams – so the impact on current and future projects is actually very small. Another tid-bit from the Twitter exchange is that Hines promises that the two “big” projects won’t be a mobile title or side project such as Fallout Shelter either, for those worried about getting blindsided by expectations.

Another common misconception he addressed was the difference between Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Bethesda Game Studios Elder Scrolls and the Fallout franchise

Bethesda Softworks Wolfenstein and Prey



As far as what the mystery projects are, that’s all still just speculation at this point. With Bethesda working so closely with what the community has been asking for, many are hoping for a new entry into the Fallout series – though really, it could be absolutely anything.

For now, we wait. With E3 on the horizon, and that being the usual avenue for the company and their biggest reveals, we’re sure to hear more about what’s next in the coming months.