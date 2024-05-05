Fallout Games Characters We'd Like To See Crossover Into The Series

Prime Video's live-action Fallout series has been an overwhelming success for the streaming platform thus far, securing an impressive 65-million viewers in just the first two weeks it was available to watch. While the game franchise has been popular for a long time now with the original game's release going all the way back to the 90s, the series has certainly driven interest up, resulting in new and returning players flocking to the games to experience more of the complex Fallout lore – even including the tabletop RPG, which sold out thanks to the series' popularity.

While the first season of Fallout introduces a host of new and interesting characters that seamlessly fit into Fallout canon, the end of season 1 teases a familiar location from the games: New Vegas. With this iconic location teased right at the end a lot of questions are opened up about what season 2 will have in store for audiences, but one of the biggest questions on fans' minds currently is what characters from the games we could see crossover into the series eventually, more than likely sooner rather than later in New Vegas.

I've put together a personal wishlist of characters I'd love to see in future seasons (knowing that this is only the top five that come to mind, there are absolutely more than this list), but I'd love to hear what character you're hoping to see brought to life in live-action if they're not on this list!

The Wishlist

John McDonough, "Hancock" – Fallout 4

First and foremost on my list is Hancock from Fallout 4, whose questionable morality and overall attitude make him the perfect character to eventually interact with none other than the series' Cooper Howard, The Ghoul. While there is certainly some of Hancock's spirit alive in The Ghoul already in the series, I sincerely hope that doesn't rule out the Mayor of Goodneighbor from making an appearance in the series. There's really no good way to say it – these two huffing Jet together would no doubt be incredibly entertaining.

And let's face it – Ghouls are "in" on the internet right now, and as Hancock is already a built-in romance option in the game (the best official one, if you ask me), this could be a way for Prime Video to give into some of its fanbase's desires.

Nick Valentine – Fallout 4

Another Fallout 4 entry that's definitely a bit of a bias on my part (hey, can you blame me?) would be the immortal detective Nick Valentine. While the Fallout TV series has already implied that The Institute is destroyed by the events we're watching unfold, that doesn't necessarily have to mean that all of the Synths across the Commonwealth are completely gone. Nick Valentine would be a great inclusion to the series as both a representative of the past thanks to where his memories come from and a representative of the future as a Synth.

Paladin Danse – Fallout 4

Paladin Danse is quite frankly the only member of the Brotherhood of Steel that has ever made me consider siding with them for even a moment (the cult vibes are a bit too much for me as a player who tends to approach things as a lone wolf), and I think he could help audiences come around to the Brotherhood a bit more and understand more of their moral stances in the post-apocalyptic world. As another Synth, just like Nick Valentine, it's possible that he could still be around without The Institute, and would be a great way to include another fantastic piece of Fallout technology.

Yes Man – Fallout: New Vegas

Yes Man is a Securitron AI from Fallout: New Vegas, and since we've already seen the infamous industrialist Mr. Robert House present for Barb Howard's meeting to plan the end of the world, there's a good chance we'll see House in some form in the series again. If we see Mr. House, it's extremely likely we'll see Yes Man, who would be such an entertaining character to watch our central protagonist Lucy interact with as they're both chipper, upbeat, and friendly in ways that don't fit with the world around them.

The Mysterious Stranger – Various

The Mysterious Stranger has appeared multiple times in the Fallout games, appearing suddenly to the player character in combat, typically only when the perk is activated. As this Mysterious Stranger has been seen all throughout the Wasteland since Vault 76 opened for their Reclamation Day, it's entirely plausible to see him included in some way in his iconic trench coat and hat. Personally, I can see the Mysterious Stranger appearing to Norman as he begins to uncover the vault mysteries, but even just popping up to assist in a quick firefight would be entirely appropriate.

What Fallout games characters do you want to see in the series? Chat with me about all things Fallout on X @amazingspidrhan!