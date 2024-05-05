Every Upcoming Star Wars Game Release

Star Wars Day has come to a close for most of the world already, but while I sit in the final hours of the day with Revenge of the Sith in the background (chronological order rewatch including The Phantom Menace at the theaters) and think about what I'm going to do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when I play later tonight, my mind is wandering to the additional Star Wars games we can look forward to – including some exciting new board game additions.

Star Wars video games are branching out since Disney started allowing other developers outside of Entertainment Art's various teams to get their hands on the franchise, beginning with Ubisoft and expanding tremendously since. There's a lot of exciting gaming content to come from the franchise, so let's dive into what we know we can expect in the future.

The Future of Star Wars Gaming

Dejarik Board Game

Released officially today in the parks and Disney Store online, this is the first release under a new line called The Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series. The Dejarik Board Game will allow players to play holochess with clear plastic pieces designed to illuminate and look like holo play, featuring the Ghhhk, the Molator, the Houjix, the Kintan strider, the K'lor'slug, the Mantellian Savrip, the Monnok, and the Ng'ok.

Amanda Rubinos Luna, merchandising manager of toys, said the following in the announcement for the game: "Seeing the game played for the first time in Star Wars: A New Hope fascinated me. We wanted to stay true to the board itself by using the sculpt from the Lucasfilm Archives as well as what our guests see in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. "

Star Wars: Hunters

First up on the list of upcoming releases is Star Wars: Hunters, which I'm really looking forward to based on the trailer that was shown earlier this week. The long wait for Hunters will be over quite soon, as the free-to-play player-versus-player game will be available on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS next month. On the planet where Hunters is hosted – Vespaara – "the show never ends." The game features a Hutt Ship in the arena showcasing various advertisements (a lovely chance to see some vibrancy in the Star Wars universe, I'm loving all of the neon), and multiple different game modes, battlefields, classes, and characters.

Some of the characters in Hunters include a Trandoshan Trapper, a Wookiee Juggernaut, Jawa Scavengers, and more. Hunters' official website also notes that a Mandalorian Vanguard named Aran Tal will be coming to the game soon.

Star Wars: Hunters releases June 4th.

The Mandalorian: Adventures Board Game

A fairly recent announcement from Asmodee's Unexpected Games has revealed a new Star Wars board game is coming to tabletops will be based on season 1 of The Mandalorian. The card-based game is designed by Corey Konieczka, no stranger to Star Wars tabletop with additional credits including Star Wars: Imperial Assault. The game will include missions pulled from the first season's storyline and allow players to control eight characters, each with their own decks, and its gameplay sounds pretty interesting with the inclusion of a traitor mechanic.

The Mandalorian: Adventures is set for release later this year on August 2nd.

Star Wars Outlaws

One of the biggest upcoming releases Star Wars gamers are looking forward to is Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, which will notably take a shift away from the mystical aspects of the franchise and focus on another part of the nitty and gritty, as the name would suggest. In Outlaws, players will experience the period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in the first-ever open world Star Wars game. Stepping in to the role of Kay Vess, another Star Wars character that lives up to the "scoundrel" title. Players will fight their way across the galaxy's crime syndicates seeking freedom while earning a name on the most wanted list in high stakes missions and starship dogfights amongst the stars.

Star Wars Outlaws will feature new and familiar planets and characters including the infamous Jabba the Hutt, though has recently angered fans who were potentially looking forward to the game with the inclusion of a Season Pass, which will lock an optional mission behind a paywall from day one. Star Wars Outlaws is set for an August 30th release later this year.

Knights of the Old Republic Remake

One of the first titles to mention that has no official release date as of yet is the long-awaited Knights of the Old Republic remake, which is reportedly no longer strictly tied to PlayStation 5. As this is a fairly consistent fan favorite game for the franchise the expectations are high, so the developer team as Aspyr is taking their time to deliver the remake fans want. As co-founder and director Matthew Karch recently noted to IGN, the KOTOR remake "is alive and well, and we're dedicated to making sure we exceed consumer expectations."

Exceeding expectations with a game like KOTOR that is regularly listed amongst some of the best video games of all time is no doubt a daunting task that requires a lot of work, so for now Star Wars fans will have to continue being patient for updates on the remake.

Star Wars Eclipse

The newest era introduced to Star Wars canon is the High Republic era, and while up to recently it has only been shown in print media its presence is now spreading throughout the galaxy, as the era has been represented in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and is the time period for the upcoming series Star Wars: The Acolyte. Jedi: Survivor won't be the only video game to feature characters and the High Republic architecture, as Star Wars Eclipse is on the way and set in the High Republic itself. While the announcement trailer from 2021 certainly caught plenty of attention, Quantic Dream's Star Wars title hasn't had very many updates since other than bits of information here and there, with an unofficial report from Insider Gaming last year indicating the game has a target launch of 2026.

Since details on Eclipse are still scarce, in order to get the best idea of what to expect when the title releases we currently have the announcement trailer and official description to mull over:

"Star Wars Eclipse lets you play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim. Every decision you make can have dramatic repercussions on your journey. The way of life in the Outer Rim is being threatened and you must define your path."

Skydance New Media's Star Wars Game

An action adventure game from Uncharted creator Amy Hennig was announced back in 2022, and there haven't been many updates since. Hennig was working on a Star Wars game at Visceral Games previously before it was canceled, going by the name Project Ragtag, and rumors have suggested that the game at Skydance will be a revival of what could have been, including a setting in the original trilogy. Project Ragtag was said to be set in the aftermath of A New Hope, so if these rumors end up being correct we'll have even more of the original trilogy's galaxy filled in.

Bit Reactor & Respawn's Real Time Strategy Game

Newly formed Bit Reactor and the developers behind the Star Wars: Jedi games, Respawn, are teaming to develop a real time strategy game set in the Star Wars universe. There isn't much information available on the game at this time, but we do know it is still going forward despite EA's recent round of layoffs and Respawn's first-person shooter being canceled.

Anything Else?

In addition to this list there are almost certainly more Star Wars games being developed in the background, including the very likely third installment to the Star Wars Jedi game series which Cameron Monaghan himself indicated there are discussions happening about it and Respawn's career page indicates the team has positions it needs to fill.

If these upcoming games aren't enough to scratch the Star Wars itch in your brain, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of collaborations with other games like Fortnite and Fall Guys, and likely many more to come.

