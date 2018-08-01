Tamriel Rebuilt, the 17-Year Morrowind Mod Project, Just Released a Huge Update

Tamriel Rebuilt is one of those stunning The Elder Scrolls fan projects that aims to take the incredible world that Bethesda built and make it even better. In this instance, this project that has been years in the making is set to make the world of Morrowind even better and now a brand new update has been released, and it’s huge!

The latest update is for Old Ebonheart, the “very heart of Imperial power in Morrowind.” This is yet another way the world of Tamriel becomes even more open to its players, giving a fresh new experience for a beloved RPG experience. So what’s new exactly?

According to the team’s most recent update, “The eponymous settlement of Old Ebonheart is, of course, the main new attraction of this release. With it at the forefront, we moved our finalized landmass further west to the river Thirr, the largest river in Morrowind. The new settlements of the Aanthirin (“around-the-Thirr”) region, namely Dondril, Felms Ithul, and Vhul, are also made available, with local dialogue, a new (non-player) guild, and several miscellaneous quests. Though the Aanthirin, part of House Indoril’s heartlands, and Old Ebonheart are essentially next to each other, they are worlds apart.”

There is also a plethora of new quests for players to undertake, unlocking even more lore than ever before. Additionally, “Khajiit embassy is stocked with non-Suthay-Raht Khajiit that have been introduced by Tamriel Data version 5, and the first Weir Gate is located in the Ebon Tower, eventually directly connecting the seats of Imperial power across provincial borders.”

It’s definitely an exciting update! To learn more, including files and bug fixes, check out the official dev post right here.

For more about this project, “Tamriel Rebuilt seeks to develop and add the entire mainland to TES III: Morrowind. Our team is full of artists, modders, and writers passionate about the lore and mythos of the Elder Scrolls games, and has worked hard to build on the foundation Bethesda Softworks laid, and to remain true to their vision. To date, over half of the mainland has been created, with more on the way. Ongoing coordination with Project Tamriel has assisted both mods, with pooled resources, lore, and assets. Though the project is over fourteen years old, work continues with new modders joining periodically. Our completed and in-progress work is available for the public to play and enjoy.”

“Tamriel Rebuilt is a long-term, ambitious project. What may take a team of paid, full-time developers several years obviously takes a group of volunteers longer. On the other hand we also have the luxury of not being bound by the same temporal and budgetary constraints that game studios are subject to, which means we are free to take risks and undertake some things that would otherwise never become reality.

Due to our nature as a volunteer project, we can never be certain as to the specific timeline of releasing our work. However, we encourage anyone who can contribute in any way to participate. More hands can, and already have, greatly expedited the process. We are always on the lookout for talented artists, writers, modelers, and modders. If you love Morrowind and its world, if you are interested in the creation of mods or games, or if you just want a creative outlet in a lovely online community, consider taking a look at how to join the project. Despite what you might think, not all of our positions require experience with the construction set– or any real experience at all.”