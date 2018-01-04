Elgato Gaming Discontinues Its Original Game Capture HD Device

Elgato Gaming is a company that’s been in the game capturing business for years, making life simpler for streamers and YouTube creators with its various tools. It got its start in 2012 with the Game Capture HD device, and has since moved on to more advanced pieces of hardware, all in the name of making game videos easier to produce. But, alas, it looks like the company is leaving behind the device that got them started in the business.

Elgato tweeted out today that it will be discontinuing the production of the Game Capture HD, instead moving on to continuing production of its current game capture devices, and working on new ones. It noted that it will sell out the remaining stock that’s at retailers, but once it’s gone, “it’s gone for good.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the tweet below, which cleverly uses an image from Activision’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, namely the funeral scene where you press a button to pay respects. You can see it below.

Having empowered content creators for almost 6 years, it’s time to say goodbye to the GOAT, Elgato Game Capture HD, as it goes end of life. Press RT to pay respects and share some of your favorite memories of your Game Capture HD. pic.twitter.com/2JWxiYxNFv — Elgato Gaming (@elgatogaming) January 4, 2018

The company also released a subreddit, assuring owners of the Game Capture HD device that it will still be supported in full, despite its discontinuing. “Game Capture HD will continue to be supported by our tech support team via phone, email and social media,” noted the subreddit. “If you have questions or issues, please don’t hesitate to contact us to receive assistance.”

The software will also continue to be supported, so the device will still work as expected, for those thata aren’t looking to upgrade to something new right away. “Game Capture HD will remain supported in Game Capture software. However, Game Capture HD will not be supported in our 4K Capture Utility app.”

That said, Elgato could be announcing its latest capture hardware as soon as next week, once the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas rolls around. We’ll let you know whatever the company has planned.