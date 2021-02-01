Elon Musk Wants to Create Psychic Monkeys That Can Play Video Games With Their Minds

✖

Elon Musk, the world-renowned business magnate and CEO of Tesla, wants to create psychic monkeys that can play games with one another in their minds. Yes, you read that previous sentence correctly.

The wacky idea from Musk has come about in tandem with the Neuralink Corporation, which of course, he owns. The company is essentially looking to implant sensors into the brains of animals so that they can then interact with one another. These devices are said to be extremely small and don't harm the animals in question. According to Musk’s latest update, the company has been able to successfully implant a wireless version of one of these devices into the brain of a chimp.

From here, Musk and the Neuralink Corporation hopes to implant another chip into the brain of another monkey and then look to have the two interact, essentially through psychic means. Specifically, Musk wants the two apes to be able to play Pong with one another in their own brains through the use of these implants. “One of the things we're trying to figure out is whether we can have the monkeys playing mind pong with each other,” Musk said. “That would be pretty cool."

It’s unclear what needs to be done in order to make this work, but Musk has said that Neuralink will keep iterating on this idea into the future. If there is any substantial progress made towards this goal, an update will come about in the next few months.

While I guess this idea sounds cool on paper, I’ve watched enough movies to know that giving monkeys psychic powers just seems like a bad idea. Even though I’m sure the apes wouldn’t be able to go from playing Pong with their minds to then taking over the world, the idea as a whole worries me. Let's just hope that none of the apes being experimented on here are named Caesar.

