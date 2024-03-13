Enshrouded Reveals 2024 Roadmap
Enshrouded has finally revealed its 2024 roadmap, giving players of upcoming content.
Early 2024 has been the year of early-access survival games gaining widespread momentum and selling countless copies. One of the many games that have been part of this trend is Enshrouded, a fantasy-themed co-op action RPG. Because Enshrouded is in active development, the team at Keen Games instituted a Feature Upvote website where players could vote on features they want added to the game. Since implementing that site, the team has mostly kept quiet about its plans, though they did promise a 2024 roadmap was coming. Today, that promise was met as Enshrouded revealed a massive roadmap giving players a better idea of where the game is headed throughout the rest of the year.
Of course, it's worth saying off the top that features and updates could and likely will shift around during development. After all, nothing is ever easy in game development, and it's fair to assume the team at Keen Games will have unexpected setbacks along the way. That said, the team did not give any firm dates for any of the features listed below, instead leaving it ambiguous. This lets things shift around a bit more easily, while still exciting fans with what's coming down the pike.
However, it's important to note that the team at Keen Games does know when the next update is coming. They don't say what's coming with it, but the team did say Enshrouded is getting its next update later this month. They did end the blog post detailing the roadmap with a tease that the next update might include the Hollow Halls Dungeon, but we'll have to wait for further confirmation from Keen Games. Hopefully, it also includes the oft-requested offline mode.
Below, you'll find the full 2024 roadmap. Enshrouded is available now on PC.
Enshrouded 2024 Roadmap
Here is a first look at the Enshrouded roadmap! We've been listening to your feedback, Flameborn, and good things are coming your way!— Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) March 13, 2024
The first chunk of content that's been revealed by Enshrouded is planned for "the next few updates." Again, that doesn't give us a firm release date for anything, but it likely means players can expect most of this to come into the game over the next several months. Here is the short-term roadmap:
- Hollow Halls Dungeon
- Steam Deck Support
- Performance Improvements
- Smoother High FPS Gameplay
- Location Improvements
- Improved Loot UI
- Workshops Craft From Magic Chests
- Better Stack Splitting
- Multiple NPC Instances
- Reassignable Glider Shortcut
- Sitting On Furniture
- Improved Post Processing
- More Trees To Grow
- Roud Doors & Windows
- Potted Plants
- New Building Materials
- Replayable World Quests
- Better Quest Sorting
- Server Gameplay Settings
- Server User Rights
- Townsfolk NPCs
- Vanity System
- Editable Signs
- Musical Instruments
- Townsfolk Pets
- Animal Farming
- Enemy Patrols
- Weather System
- Mountains Biome
- Portals to Other Servers
- Nameable Bases
- Nameable Map Locations
- Multiplayer Pings
- Named Tombstones
- New Enemies & Bosses
- Fixes & Polishing
Here are the long-term features coming in 2024:
- Sharing & Visiting of Bases
- Create & Share Gameplay Experiences
- World Events
- Instanced Dungeons
- More Biomes
- Water!