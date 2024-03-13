Enshrouded Reveals 2024 Roadmap

Early 2024 has been the year of early-access survival games gaining widespread momentum and selling countless copies. One of the many games that have been part of this trend is Enshrouded, a fantasy-themed co-op action RPG. Because Enshrouded is in active development, the team at Keen Games instituted a Feature Upvote website where players could vote on features they want added to the game. Since implementing that site, the team has mostly kept quiet about its plans, though they did promise a 2024 roadmap was coming. Today, that promise was met as Enshrouded revealed a massive roadmap giving players a better idea of where the game is headed throughout the rest of the year.

Of course, it's worth saying off the top that features and updates could and likely will shift around during development. After all, nothing is ever easy in game development, and it's fair to assume the team at Keen Games will have unexpected setbacks along the way. That said, the team did not give any firm dates for any of the features listed below, instead leaving it ambiguous. This lets things shift around a bit more easily, while still exciting fans with what's coming down the pike.

However, it's important to note that the team at Keen Games does know when the next update is coming. They don't say what's coming with it, but the team did say Enshrouded is getting its next update later this month. They did end the blog post detailing the roadmap with a tease that the next update might include the Hollow Halls Dungeon, but we'll have to wait for further confirmation from Keen Games. Hopefully, it also includes the oft-requested offline mode.

Below, you'll find the full 2024 roadmap. Enshrouded is available now on PC.

Enshrouded 2024 Roadmap



Here is a first look at the Enshrouded roadmap! We've been listening to your feedback, Flameborn, and good things are coming your way!



Tell us what you're most excited about below!! 👇 pic.twitter.com/YSXLz7yIB8 — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) March 13, 2024

The first chunk of content that's been revealed by Enshrouded is planned for "the next few updates." Again, that doesn't give us a firm release date for anything, but it likely means players can expect most of this to come into the game over the next several months. Here is the short-term roadmap:

Hollow Halls Dungeon

Steam Deck Support

Performance Improvements

Smoother High FPS Gameplay

Location Improvements

Improved Loot UI

Workshops Craft From Magic Chests

Better Stack Splitting

Multiple NPC Instances

Reassignable Glider Shortcut

Sitting On Furniture

Improved Post Processing

More Trees To Grow

Roud Doors & Windows

Potted Plants

New Building Materials

Replayable World Quests

Better Quest Sorting

Server Gameplay Settings

Server User Rights

Townsfolk NPCs

Vanity System

Editable Signs

Musical Instruments

Townsfolk Pets

Animal Farming

Enemy Patrols

Weather System

Mountains Biome

Portals to Other Servers

Nameable Bases

Nameable Map Locations

Multiplayer Pings

Named Tombstones

New Enemies & Bosses

Fixes & Polishing

Here are the long-term features coming in 2024: