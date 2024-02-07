Enshrouded Players Want These Features Added ASAP

Enshrouded hasn't overtaken Palworld in terms of popularity, but the early-access survival game from Keen Games is still doing very well for itself. With the game still being relatively early in its development, Enshrouded has an incredible opportunity to use its more than one million players to help shape its direction. To that end, the team at Keen Games has created a player feedback board where players can vote on new features that they want added to the game. The board has already become so popular that the Enshrouded developer has been forced to lockdown new suggestions and has asked players to vote for their favorite suggestions. The players have responded in full force.

Enshrouded Feeback Board Lets Players Vote for New Features

Our Early Access is finally available on Steam and GeForce Now! Play Enshrouded NOW!#Enshrouded pic.twitter.com/5j0NYTsPNq — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) January 24, 2024

Thus far, seven features have already received more than 5,000 upvotes, with the number one vote-getter bringing in over 14,000 votes. That feature is the addition of play-based quest progression. Currently, quests are server-based, which means that if one player completes the quest on a server, it's completed for everyone. This would make it possible for everyone to finish each quest. The good news is that this feature is already currently planned, so fans can rest assured that it'll eventually be added to the game.

The next most upvoted suggestion is a weather system. Unlike player-based quest progression, this (and almost every other suggestion) is still an open suggestion, meaning that Keen Games hasn't committed to adding it to the game. After the weather, the rest of the features with more than 5,000 upvotes are life skill progression, water, livestock/animals, base raids, and workshop craft from storage.

Of course, as players continue to vote, other features will continue to fly up the list. For example, features like dual wielding, roaming mini-bosses, and mounts are going to be very popular among the playerbase. They just haven't gotten quite as many upvotes yet. The board has only been open for a few weeks, so we're just now seeing the first returns. Plus, now that new suggestions are turned off, Enshrouded players will probably start to vote even more moving forward since they can't add their suggestions.

It is worth noting that Keen Games says that these features are not currently their top priority. Instead, the team is focused on fixing major issues like crashes and game-breaking bugs. They want the game to be relatively stable before adding new content to Enshrouded. They also make it clear that a suggestion having a ton of upvotes doesn't mean it'll be added to the game. The developers have the final say and want to make the features fit into their vision for Enshrouded.

That said, Keen Games is doing everything it can to give Enshrouded players as much of a say in the game's early access direction as possible. With the first patch released recently, we'll likely start to hear more about the first new features in the next few weeks.

Enshrouded is out now on PC.