Nightingale Developers "Prioritizing" Offline Mode

2024 has been full of new hit survival games. Everything got started with Palworld, which quickly became the hottest game on the planet. Then, fans of the genre were treated to Enshrouded. The latest big survival game is Nightingale from developer Inflexion Games. The game has sold very well in its first few days on the market but has had trouble with its servers, leaving many players wishing there was an offline mode to enjoy the game even when multiplayer isn't working. Fortunately, Inflexion announced today that, not only is an offline mode in the works for Nightingale, but it might be coming sooner than expected.

Nightingale Offline Mode Announced

We have an update on offline mode, which will be coming soon during Early Access.



Please read our full statement: https://t.co/CrsIdbxZRC pic.twitter.com/VkIdj5rJOG — Nightingale (@PlayNightingale) February 22, 2024

In a new post on Nightingale's Steam page, Inflexion explained why it launched without an offline mode. The team wants to give players a world that includes "co-operative exploration," providing "a universe bigger than a single Realm or server." Because of that, the team focused on the co-op experience early on in development, with plans to potentially add an offline mode in the future.

Fortunately for players asking about it, the future is now. Inflexion said that it is "now prioritizing and developing an offline mode that [it] plans to release as soon as feasible." The announcement didn't include a release window, but this confirmation suggests that we won't be waiting too much longer to see it added. That should help with the server issues by giving players a way to continue playing Nightingale even when the online mode is down.

Of course, that doesn't mean Inflexion isn't working on other updates. The team also confirmed that "Quality of life, new content, fixes, bus, and other work continues uninterrupted" despite this change in plans. Again, the Nightingale developers don't have a timetable for when any of this is being added, but it's clear that they have read through the feedback on Steam and are working to iron out most of the issues players have with the game.

What is Nightingale?

Nightingale is billed as "a PVE open-world survival crafting game played solo or cooperatively with friends." Players will need to work their way through "the web of transdimensional portals" to try to find the city of Nightingale. It places a heavy focus on exploration while also mixing in crafting, building, and fighting to give players the full survival experience.

Nightingale is available now on PC. The game is currently in early access, and Inflexion Games currently plans to release the 1.0 version of the game in about a year.