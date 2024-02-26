Enshrouded Reveals Update 2 With Patch Notes

While the year is only getting started, it's been a great start for early-access survival games like Enshrouded. The new game from developer Keen Games has already sold two million copies in its first few weeks on the market, and it doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon. Today, Keen Games gave fans a treat by releasing the second major update for Enshrouded. While this patch doesn't add any of the new content players want, it does provide several stability improvements, including crash fixes and a few updates to saving to make sure everyone's worlds stay intact.

On top of the new stability changes, Keen Games has done another pass on monster density in the open world. The developers altered the location of several roaming enemies to improve Enshrouded's balance. There have also been several changes to various aspects of crafting. That includes buffs to how often players get twigs and feathers. Finally, the team has fixed the construction hammer so players can't cut holes into "unbreakable materials like the foundational bedrock material at the bottom of the world."

Below, you'll find a full breakdown of Update 2's patch notes. Enshrouded is available now on PC.

Enshrouded Update 2 Patch Notes

🔧 Patch 2 (v0.7.0.2) is LIVE! Contains oodles of good stuff.



Greetings Flameborn!

Here is our second big patch for Enshrouded. Once again, thanks to all of you who reported issues, your support is as helpful as it is motivating for us!

For those of you playing with dedicated servers, you will need to ensure the server is running the same version as the game.

We are working on a fix for the "60Hz display rate", but due to the extensive testing needed, we will be aiming to release it as an opt-in branch in a few weeks. This way, players who feel this is an important part of their experience can help us test it out, without any potential issues affecting the community at large. More info on that later!

And now for the good stuff...

Changelog

Stability and performance

Fixed several rare crashes.

Added more security to the saving process to avoid issues with saving, and better protection of the save game in case there is a failure



Reduced the CPU load for idle servers.

Improved performance in large player bases and large crop fields.

Multiplayer and Servers

Fixed an issue that could prevent joining a server when the previous session was cancelled or crashed.

Game world

Redistributed roaming enemies in several areas for improved balancing.

Fixed more cases of enemies with incorrect levels for the region that they are found in.



Fixed an issue where a Flame Altar near a Shroud Root could lead to the fog in the whole world disappearing. (this isn't how you're meant to save Embervale)

The game now prevents save points being activated when they are in deadly shroud.



Fixed an issue that could lead to wax and honey spawning in the player base without having to harvest a hive first.



Polished several points of interest.

Tweaked the sounds from Vultures. (we heard you and them! loud and clear)



Fixed several issues with incorrect ambient sounds.



Fixed an issue with music in dungeons being muted after combat.

Fixed the timings of the traps in Spires in multiplayer sessions.



Gameplay

Fixed cases where the saving of crops when quitting and restarting the game world did not work properly.

Increased the stamina cost for the jump attack.



Fixed an issue where players climbing on walls and ladders could interfere with each other. (even though it was funny)

The water aura no longer heals when the player is dead.



Reduced the amount of twigs needed to craft arrows.

Increased the yield of twigs from grown bushes.

Increased the yield of feathers from their sources

Lowered the amount of Flax needed to craft high end armor sets. (it was maybe a bit too much padding)



Lowered the amount of the resources needed to craft decorative books. (not all books are the Wheel of Time)

Castle Wall blocks now have the same maximum stack size of 5000 like other building blocks.

Fixed cases where open doors would block arrows or other projectiles.

Fixed some rare cases where looted weapons had an incorrect item level.



Building and Terraforming