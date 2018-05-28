Epic Games Believes Fortnite’s Success Benefits Others

Fortnite has pretty much taken over the gaming world, with millions of players partaking in its weekly activities and excited to see what happens next. But while some people see it dominating over competition like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Epic Games head Tim Sweeney sees things a different way.

Speaking with MCV, Sweeney explained that he doesn't see the competition as a "cut-throat" way to survive. "You buy one brand of vacuum cleaner, you're not going to buy another one, because you only need one," he said. "But with games, if they're two great games, people will play both."

He also noted that Twitch streamers don't always stick with one general game. Sure, Fortnite has a lot; but there are several that actually vary between the two. "I don't feel like products in the same genre are cut-throat competitors at all, I think they're very complimentary and the work that we've done on Fortnite has benefitted PUBG and a huge array of other games," he continued. "Namely the optimization that got us to 60fps on all console platforms, making the game work on mobile, all the streaming improvements and everything else required to support a game of this scale, it's benefiting everyone."

He did talk about how the games can appeal to various types of gamers as well. "You're gonna have casual gamers who play Fortnite because their friends play Fortnite, and they might stay on mobile. You're gonna have serious gamers who will play on the best device available to them at that specific moment: on the subway that's their iPhone, at home it will be their PlayStation. And we'll see the full spectrum, because you can inter-operate between all these platforms and play with your friends, you can mix and match them."

He did note that the reason Fortnite looks so dominant is, "But by the end of the year you're gonna see predominantly major games for serious gamers being at the top of the charts and staying there forever."

But no matter where you sit, Fortnite is the kind of game where you can really connect with friends. "I think people now are just starting to realise that games, especially multiplayer games, are social experiences and people's habits resembles a social network," Sweeney noted.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.