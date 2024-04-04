Epic Games Store Has Two Free Games, Including One of Its Best RPGs

Epic Games Store has two new free games, one of which is one of the best RPGs the Epic Games Store has ever given away. The other game is a stealth game from a decade, aka from 2014. The latter of these two games is Thief from Eidos Montreal, which is obviously less notable. The more notable game is the RPG, which is The Outer Worlds. Both games are now free for all Epic Games Store users until April 11, which is next Thursday. Once claimed, both games are yours to keep.

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment -- the studio best known over the years as the makers of Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and Neverwinter Nights 2 -- The Outer Worlds debuted back in 2019. Upon release, it garnered an 85 on Metacritic and was lauded as one of the best RPGs of its year. This new free download is not just for the base game though, but the Spacer's Choice edition. This version increases the level cap and comes with the games various bits of DLC: Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon.

"The Outer Worlds is an award-winning single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division," reads an official blurb about the game. "Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable."

"Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City," reads another official game description, but for Thief. "In this treacherous place, where the Baron's Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach. As an uprising emerges, Garrett finds himself entangled in growing layers of conflict. Lead by Orion, the voice of the people, the tyrannized citizens will do everything they can to claim back the City from the Baron's grasp. The revolution is inevitable. If Garrett doesn't get involved, the streets will run red with blood and the City will tear itself apart."

As always, there are no strings attached here. It costs nothing to be an Epic Games Store user and these free game downloads are not locked behind any subscription like other, similar offers on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms.