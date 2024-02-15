Epic Games Store Is Giving Away 3 Free Fallout Games

The Epic Games Store is giving away not just one or two but three different Fallout games next week, though if you're only familiar with the newer games, these three free ones will look much different than what you're used to. The three games being given away next week are Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, a trio of games which makes up the first three titles in the Fallout series that began back in 1997.

These free Epic Games Store games leaked prior to their reveal, naturally, but there were skeptics who didn't believe that all three games would be given away at the same time. That appear to be the case, however, will all three of these Fallout games available next week starting on February 22nd where they'll be free for a full week until they're replaced by new games.

The games were developed by Interplay, Black Isle, and Micro Forté, respectively, since they largely predated Bethesda's involvement with the Fallout series. More on each of them can be found below, but be sure to come back to the Epic Games Store next week to claim them all for free.

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

"You've just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout® SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands..."

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

"Fallout 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game that took RPG'ing out of the dungeons and into a dynamic, apocalyptic retro-future. It's been 80 long years since your ancestors trod across the wastelands. As you search for the Garden of Eden Creation Kit to save your primitive village, your path is strewn with crippling radiation, megalomaniac mutants, and a relentless stream of lies, deceit and treachery. You begin to wonder if anyone really stands to gain anything from this brave new world. Mastering your character's skills and traits for survival, Fallout 2 will challenge you to endure in a post-nuclear world whose future withers with every passing moment..."

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

"You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood – your Brotherhood – is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland. Your weapons will become more than your tools, they will become your friends. You will use your skills to inspire the lowly and protect the weak... whether they like it or not. Your squadmates will be more dear to you than your kin and for those that survive there will be honor, respect and the spoils of war."