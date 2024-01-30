Fallout 76 Patch Notes Have Tons of Fixes in New Update

After a period of Fallout 76 maintenance that brought the game's servers offline, Fallout 76 is back up and running this Tuesday with a new update for players to check out. The update in question that was released on January 30th to round out the month focuses largely on bugfixes and solutions for all kinds of different problems players may have been experiencing, so don't expect this update to be touting any new features to test. It does have quite a few bugfixes compared to the usual updates, however, so if there has been an issue that's been bugging you, there's a goodc hance it's been fixed here.

The patch notes for the Fallout 76 update are quite lengthy, so we'll get right to them. You can find those in full listed below with the update now applied to every platform that Fallout 76 is playable on for those who want to hop back in to see what's new.

Fallout 76 Patch Notes for January 30

C.A.M.P. & Workshop

Slot Machines: The West Virginia Slot Machine now correctly states it requires 25 caps to use, and addressed an issue where players would receive Perfectly Preserved Pies more often than intended.

Building: Players can now once again build the following C.A.M.P. objects; Jewelry Flair display, Flamer Napalm Tank, Mounted Wendigo, Communist Bunker, Communist Fence

Switches: Reduced the Random Switch Budget cost to be consistent with other switches.

Challenges

Daily: Birthday Cake now counts towards the Daily Challenge to "Eat Cake, Pie, or Candy."

Daily: Addressed an issue where Feral Ghouls would not count towards the Daily Challenge to defeat them.

Daily: Updated the Daily Challenge to Collect Fuel Tanks or gas Canisters to include Plastic Gas Canisters.

Crafting

Items: Spooky Treat Bags, Holiday Gifts, and Mole Miner Pails now grant contextual ammo.

Items: Players can once again craft the following items: Vault Tec Jumpsuit, Communist Militant Outfit, Communist Militant Hat, Communist Spy Ski Hat, Communist Spy Ski Outfit, Communist Threat Combat Rifle Paint, Communist Style Handmade Rifle Skin, Communist Red Secret Service Underarmor, Communist Spacesuit

Scout Armor Masks: Covert, Forest, and Urban Scout Armor Masks can now properly be painted and returned to their original paint jobs. The Urban Scout Armor no longer has a duplicate "No Paint" option.

Plans: Star Light now has the correct and visible display name on Acquisition, Learning, and Crafting.

Plans: Fixed a bug where the Slot Machine Podiums recipe was still available for purchase from Giuseppe when players knew the recipe.

Weapons: Modifying Ultracite Lasers with the Beam Focused mod no longer removes the visual effects.

Legendary Mods: Addressed an issue where the Furious Legendary Mod would inaccurately display that it could go up to 90%. It now accurately displays a maximum of +45% damage after each consecutive hit on the same target.

Expeditions

The Pitt: Players who jump inside the Toxic Vat in The Pitt will now instantly die.

Atlantic City: Adjusted the contextual ammo drops to be consistent with The Pitt.

Atlantic City: Addressed an issue on PlayStation where the Expeditions Reward screen displayed an incorrect prompt.

Atlantic City: Addressed an issue where Atlantic City Weekly Rewards for completing all option objectives would not display on the Rewards Summary screen if the player earned too many rewards.

Expeditions: Alien Blaster Weapons now award proper contextual ammo when completing an Expedition.

Expeditions: Fixed a bug when attempting to resume an Expedition while selecting the location that your current Expedition is NOT in, the UI would show the selected location rather than your current Expeditions.

Expeditions: Addressed an issue where players could not access the Expedition UI by selecting the Vertibird Icon on the paper map.

Expeditions: Addressed an issue where players could not travel back to Appalachia through the Expeditions Menu.

Expeditions: Addressed an issue where the Expedition Icon would not appear on the paper map.

Overgrown: Addressed a location where Overgrown could get stuck near Quentino's Night Club.

Tax Evasion: The objective to return to Sal with the unlucky gambler's winnings will now complete if the player resumes the mission after having already completed the objective.

Tax Evasion: Fix an issue where slot machines would sometimes float after reentering the Neapolitan Casino.

The Most Sensational Game: Fixed an infinite loading screen that would occur when resuming an expedition after failing the timer objective.

The Most Sensational Game: Showmen's Flag is no longer present unless the relevant objective is active.

The Most Sensational Game: Fixed an issue where Naughty Showmen could leave the pillory prematurely if attacked.

The Most Sensational Game: Tatos thrown at Naughty Showmen now correctly explode on impact.

The Most Sensational Game: Removed take or equip prompt from fireworks in Most Sensational Game.

The Most Sensational Game: Addressed a crash for Expedition host.

The Most Sensational Game: Addressed an issue where the objective to "Approach the Play Area" would appear too early.

Perks

Collateral Damage: The Legendary Perk Collateral Damage now works with all melee weapons and not just unarmed weapons.

Cola-Nut: Updated the Cola-Nut perk description to specifically state it applies to Nuka-Cola drinks.

Disease: Contracting the Lock Joint disease now correctly increases the AP cost of Melee Power Attacks by 50%.

Fire in The Hole: Fire in the Hole perk now properly shows trajectory on unique grenades.

Power Armor

Jet Pack: The Deep Space Alien Invader Jet Pack is no longer incorrectly labeled as an Atomic Shop Item and can be applied to all Power Armor Variants. (Note: This item is a Daily Ops reward.)

Paints: Fixed various clipping issues with Power Armor paints.

Power Armor: Fixed an issue where various Power Armors did not have radiation resistance.

Union Power Armor: Union Power Armor pieces now only drop once a player knows how to make the armor pieces. *Please note: We're aware that there may still be some lingering issues with the Union Power Armor, but we're working on it for a future update.

Quests

A Knights Penance: Tension trigger trap on chests now trigger an explosion when activated.

Quest Tracking: Fixed issue where certain side quests would not display the Quest Available fanfare.

World