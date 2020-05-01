Epic Games Store Makes New Games Free for Limited Time (April 30)

It's Thursday, which can only mean one thing: new free games over on the Epic Games Store. Right on cue, the popular PC storefront has made not one, but two games free for a limited time. More specifically, Epic Games Store is now giving away a popular horror game from last generation and a hidden indie gem away for free until May 7. These two games are Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands.

The former -- Amnesia: The Dark Descent -- debuted back in 2010 via Frictional Games, and it's the game responsible for putting the developer on the map. In addition to spawning a series, upon release the game debuted to not only critical-acclaim, but big sales. The latter is partially thanks to how big the game became during the "Let's Play" era on YouTube. Meanwhile, the latter -- Crashlands -- debuted back in 2016 to less critical-acclaim and sales, but it did perform respectably in both categories. It was made by

Butterscotch Shenanigans.

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out a trailer for each game as well. Further, you will find the same, but for next week's free game, which will be made free on May 7:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent:

"Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first-person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery, and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core. You stumble through the narrow corridors as the distant cry is heard. It is getting closer."

Crashlands:

"Fight and tame alien beasts, craft resources into menacing weaponry, befriend the outlandish locals, and go toe-to-chin with a world-domineering maniac."

Death Coming (Next Week's Free Game):

"Death Coming' is a non-linear puzzle game where you must harvest human souls ‘Final Destination’ style. However, pesky mortals are not your only problem, as the Agents of Light will do everything they can to stop you."

