Epic Games Store Makes Underrated Arcade Game Entirely Free

The Epic Games Store has made an underrated arcade game that first released in 2019 completely free to download for the coming week. Ever since the Epic Games Store was established, new, free titles have been landing on the PC platform every week in perpetuity. And while the quality of these games has often been all over the place, this week’s free offering is one that may be lesser-known, but it could end up being a fan-favorite.

From now until next week on March 31st, the Epic Games Store is giving away Demon’s Tilt for no cost at all. At its core, Demon’s Tilt is a pinball game, although it combines elements of the Shmup and Hack n’ Slash genres as well. While Demon’s Tilt might just look like a standard pinball experience at first, watching gameplay for a prolonged period of time shows just how different this title is. Between the bullet hell gameplay, high score counts, and hectic visuals, Demon’s Tilt could very well be the most intense version of pinball around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DEMON'S TILT is free on Epic Games Store. Total War Warhammer and City of Brass are the next free titles https://t.co/0xGyqjMcJh pic.twitter.com/EphSpPObZO — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 24, 2022

While the gameplay loop of Demon’s Tilt might be enticing on its own, it’s the game’s aesthetic that really sends it over the top. The game’s retro-inspired visuals when combined with the heavy soundtrack really makes this the “Occult Pinball Action” experience that developer WIZNWAR claims it is.

What do you think about this week’s free title on the Epic Games Store? Are you going to look to give Demon’s Tilt a spin for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

In addition, you can also find an official description of Demon’s Tilt courtesy of the game’s developer down below.

“TURBO CHARGED PINBALL RETURNS! Now with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets & MORE BULLETS! Demon’s Tilt pushes the limits of the Video Pinball genre with SHMUP & Hack N’ Slash elements.

Demon’s Tilt is a tribute to ’90s video pinball games, featuring modern effects and mechanics—including bosses, secrets, and unprecedented depth to please video gamers and hardcore pinball enthusiasts alike.”