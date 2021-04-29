Epic Games Store Reveals Upcoming Lineup of Free Games

✖

It's once again Thursday, which means today is the day in which the Epic Games Store has reset and made its latest free game available for download. While we not only now know what the marketplace is offering up for download over the next week, Epic Games has also tipped its hand to what will be available in the following week as well.

This week's free title is that of Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, which comes from Codename Entertainment. The project first launched back in 2017 and it's meant to be a strategy game in the style of Dungeons & Dragons. What makes this addition to the Epic Games Store a bit different, however, is that Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is already a free-to-play game. Instead, Epic is giving players access to the third-year expansion pack which is known as Champions of Renown. This content on its own can cost around $100, meaning that this is specifically a really great deal.

Pine is the next free EGS title pic.twitter.com/bzDH7CIr6I — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 29, 2021

The second game coming to the Epic Games Store this time next week is that of Pine. First released in 2019 and developed by Twirlbound, Pine is an open-world adventure game that incorporates RPG elements. Over the course of the experience, you'll have to take on deadly creatures, craft new gear, and venture through a number of different landscapes. If you're someone who has taken a liking to games like Valheim in recent months, this is something that could be in your wheelhouse.

As for the timing on all of this, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is free starting today and will be available until May 6 at 11:00am EDT. At that time, the catalog will shift over and Pine will then become the next free offering. In the same vein, Pine will then be free for a week until May 13.

So what do you think about this latest lineup of free games on the Epic Games Store? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.