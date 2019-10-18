Epic Games Store Reveals Its Next Pair of Free Games

Today, Epic Games Store reveled its next pair of free games that will soon be available to download for Epic Games Store users. More specifically, it revealed that starting on October 24, all store users will be able to download Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition and QUBE 2 for free. No strings attached. If you’re an Epic Games Store user, you can simply download the games, which are yours to keep forever. There’s no barriers to entries or gotcha moments, just free games as Epic Games Store tries to entice new PC gamers to its storefront and retain the ones it already has.

For those that don’t know: Layers of Fear is a psychological horror game that released back in 2016, and despite not making a huge splash, developed a cult-following, which was a big reason it got a sequel this year, Layers of Fear 2, which is even better than its predecessor. The game was developed by Bloober Team, the Polish studio also known for 2017’s cyberpunk horror game, Observer.

“Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of Fear? Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you walk through a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.”

Meanwhile QUBE 2 is a first-person puzzle game from Toxic Games that hit back in 2018. Like Layers of Fear, it was received pretty warmly by both critics and gamers.

“Q.U.B.E. 2 is the sequel to the hit first-person puzzle game Q.U.B.E. You are Amelia Cross, a stranded archaeologist who has mysteriously awoken among the sand swept ruins of an ancient alien landscape,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Together with the distant help of another survivor, Commander Emma Sutcliffe, you must traverse and manipulate the structure of this forgotten world to find a way back home.”

As mentioned above, these games will be available to download for free come October 24. Until then, don’t forget to download this week’s free games.