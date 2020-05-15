Epic Games Store's Next Free Games Have Leaked

✖

Epic Games Store's next free games have seemingly leaked. Yesterday, the Epic Games-owned storefront revealed its biggest free game yet: Grand Theft Auto V. That's right, GTA 5 on PC is currently free for all Epic Games Store users, and will remain free until this coming Thursday. However, after next Thursday, it will be replaced with a new freebie. At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't revealed what this free game will be, but a leak may have just spilled the beans for it. In fact, it looks like a new leak has revealed a few of the storefront's upcoming freebies.

According to a newly leaked image pulled from the storefront's database, the next free game will be Civilization VI, which will be made free on May 21. This will be followed by Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which will be made free on May 28. Lastly, rounding things up on June 4 will be Ark: Survival Evolved.

In other words, next week Epic Games Store users can look forward to one of the best strategy games on PC. Then the following week they can enjoy multiple Borderlands titles. And then after that, one of the generation's surprise multiplayer hits.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games has not commented on this leak, leaving PC gamers with nothing but speculation. However, the leak seems legit and is being circulated widely. You'd assume if it wasn't accurate, Epic Games would be quick to shoot it down.

That said, until an official confirmation arrives for each and every single one of these games, it's best to take this leak and all of its information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change.

