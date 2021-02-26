Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

✖

It's Thursday, which means the Epic Games Store has once again updated with a free game for users to snag. This time around, players can download Sunless Sea, free of charge! For those unfamiliar with how free games work on the Epic Games Store, the title can be downloaded through March 4th. Once the game has been downloaded, it remains part of the user's collection and can be played at their leisure. After that date, the next free game will be made available. It's a great incentive for players to check out a title that might have flown under their radar!

The announcement from the Epic Games Store Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Free This Week: ☀️🚫🌊 Lose your mind. Eat your crew. Set forth on the waves of loneliness, terror and madness in Sunless Sea, free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 4! https://t.co/qBwK6IAxN6 pic.twitter.com/wKbs80c73N — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 25, 2021

Developed by Failbetter Games, Sunless Sea is described by the studio as "a Gothic Horror RPG," though the game also places a heavy emphasis on survival and exploration elements. Players have a number of different crewmembers that they can recruit from, with each character having their own unique background and storyline. The game offers rougelike elements, including permanent death, though captains can pass on some of their possessions to the next generation. Those that try the game and enjoy it will be happy to know that an expansion pass and sequel are also available on the digital storefront!

In addition to Sunless Sea, Epic Games revealed next week's free offering: Wargame: Red Dragon. Set in 1991, Wargame: Red Dragon is an RTS game depicting a global conflict. The title offers a single-player campaign as well as a multiplayer mode for up to 20 players. In total, 17 nations are represented, and players will be able to command a number of different military vehicles throughout their conflicts. The game is developed by Eugen Studios.

Sunless Sea will be available free on the Epic Games Store until March 4th at 11 a.m. The game will then retail for $18.99.

Do you plan on checking out Sunless Sea on the Epic Games Store? Are you happy with this week's free offering? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!