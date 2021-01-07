Epic Games Giving Away Star Wars Battlefront 2 for Free Next Week

✖

Epic Games revealed another of its first few free games for 2021, and the latest reveal just so happens to be a thriving Star Wars game that people are still plenty active in. Starting on January 14th, Epic Games will give away Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for free for all those who have an Epic Games Store account. It’ll be available at no cost for a week starting on that day until it’s replaced with a different free game on January 21st.

The updated schedule for the free Epic Games Store games was shared on the Epic Games’ site itself where it lists the game that’s currently free and the one that will be soon. Epic Games Store shoppers can pick up Crying Suns for free right now and will be able to do the same with Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition starting next week.

The Celebration Edition of the game was confirmed back in December 2019 whenever EA showed off some of its planned content for the Rise of Skywalker integrations. For those who are just now planning on getting into Star Wars Battlefront II through the game giveaway, you’ll start with plenty of content unlocked to keep you busy.

Below is a preview of the game courtesy of EA’s announcement that details everything which was included in the Celebration Edition when it launched:

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Contents

Base Game Including all past and upcoming free game updatesas they release

More than 25 Hero Appearances Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses.

This free game follows several consecutive days of games being given away each day throughout the holidays. Now that the holiday event has concluded, we’re back on the weekly schedule of giveaways where players have more than a few days to claim the games before they’re cycled out for something new. The holiday sale itself also just concluded on Thursday, so if you didn’t buy what you wanted before, it’ll be back to full price now.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will be available for free through the Epic Games Store starting on January 14th.