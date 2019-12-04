Star Wars Battlefront 2 Reveals New Rise of Skywalker Content

Electronic Arts revealed on Wednesday its plans to add Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content to Star Wars Battlefront II with playable heroes, reinforcements, a new planet, and more planned for the game throughout the month. The first parts of this content will release on December 17th, but players will have to wait until December 20th when Rise of Skywalker releases in theaters before they can play on the new jungle planet that’s being teased.

EA’s December 17th update will introduce things like hero appearances, co-op experiences, and the new reinforcements. Four reinforcements have been named so far, two of which align with the First Order while the other two work with the Resistance. The Infiltrator will be introduced as a Sith trooper who’s practiced in “speed and advanced weaponry” while the First Order Jet Trooper boasts a jetpack, a blaster rifle, and a grenade attachment. EA isn’t talking as much about the Resistance reinforcements though, likely because we’ll know more about them closer to the movie’s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A new ‘Gunner’ and ‘Spy’ unit will be taking up arms for the Resistance,” EA said about the reinforcements in a post on its site. “These are two new alien species from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Hero appearances will be released for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren alongside the co-op experiences planned for the December 17th update. After that, we’ll see the new planet added to the game after Rise of Skywalker viewers have had a chance to see it themselves. This planet has been teased before and is thought to be called Ajan Kloss, though EA refrained from naming it or revealing the planet’s specifics.

“We’re bringing this planet to Co-Op in December, where you’ll be playing as either the Resistance or First Order as the conflict spreads to this tropical paradise,” EA said. “At the same time, the location will be available in Heroes vs. Villains, too. The sequel era locations Takodana, Jakku, and Starkiller Base will join the Co-Op rotation as well – with all mentioned planets featuring both attack and defend scenarios.”

Hello There! #StarWarsBattlefrontII Celebration Edition is coming tomorrow, with The Rise of Skywalker content launching December 17: https://t.co/8e9QeVnvlV pic.twitter.com/EqUaeWRSn2 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 4, 2019

More content is planned for January when two more heroes will be added to the game along with a sequel era version of Capitol Supremacy. It was also confirmed in the post that the Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition is real as indicated by the tweet above.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content will start coming to Battlefront II this month and will continue into January.