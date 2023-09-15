Nintendo Switch Getting One of This Year's Best Games Before Other Consoles

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting access to one of this year's best Steam games before any other console user, or, in other words, before PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S users. Right now, there's no word of the game coming to other platforms, but we know it's Switch bound on October 26. When it releases, it will cost $19.99 and require a 1.9 GB download.

As for the game itself, it debuted back on June 28 after a stint in early access and via developer Mintrock, an independent team that also published the game, however, the Switch version will be published by Nexon. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game is surprise hit Dave the Diver, one of this summer's best-selling games on Steam and a game that boasts a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the higher rated new releases of the year.

Complimenting the game's 90 on Metacritic, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review score, the highest honor you can earn on Steam. To achieve this, it has a 97 percent approval rating across 52,156 user reviews.

"Dave the Diver is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

With the game releasing next month, a demo is currently available so Switch users can try it out before purchasing. To this end, the game is available to pre-order at the aforementioned price point. Right now, there's no pre-order discount, which means there probably won't be a launch discount either. And given the popularity of the game, it could very well sustain this price point for a while, or at least until the holiday period, when most games end up going on sale.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including everything from the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, all of the latest deals, and all of the latest reviews, previews, and interviews -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think. Will you be checking this one out when it hits Nintendo Switch next month?