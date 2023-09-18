New Steam Game Just Releasd Is Free to Download for a Limited Time

A new Steam game that was just released last week is free to download, but only for a limited time. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, and there's no subscription needed like most free game downloads. However, you need to claim the game before October 13, because come October 13, the offer will expire and the game will be locked behind a purchase for all of those missed out on this opportunity. How much the game will cost, we don't know, but it will be more than free.

As for the game, it comes the way of Total Mayhem Games. Released on September 14, the game has already amassed 2,567 user reviews, 84 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip.

"Think you and your bestie can take on any challenge together? We'd like to see you try," reads an official blurb about the game. "This new bite-sized standalone We Were Here experience will really put your friendship to the test. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you will need to take on several puzzling challenges. It's all about Communication, Teamwork... and Trust. Talk together, work together, and most of all, believe in your friend."

The game's official description continues: "The two of you are alone at sea when pursuing a distress call leads you to a deserted island, where you encounter a mysterious boat ride in an abandoned amusement park. This is a voyage you won't forget, with puzzles that take two to solve. The state of your friendship will directly affect the state of your friend-ship!"

The game's Steam listing makes no mention of Steam Deck compatibility. This doesn't mean the game can't be played on Steam Deck though, it just means there is no information. What we do know is it means the game has probably not in a Verified state, but rather at best in a Playable state.

