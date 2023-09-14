Epic Games Store's New Free Free Is Very Good, According to Steam Reviews

Epic Games Store has a new free game, and according to Steam user reviews, the game is very good, or at least that's what a "Very Positive" rating suggests. For those that don't know, this is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam, behind only the "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, which, as you would expect, is quite rare. What is more achievable is the Very Positive rating, which is only achieved when a majority of your user reviews are positive. And that's exactly what 911 Operator, the new free Epic Games Store free game, boasts

"This isn't a typical game I'd pick," reads one of these user reviews. "For something outside of my scope of play I did enjoy having an experience of what being a 911 operator would be like (almost to the point of recommending this to people so they don't phone for non-emergencies). This isn't the most engaging game, but I feel it was made with care and gives the player enough to do city to city."

About + Trailer

"In 911 Operator you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics' intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter's father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster. Can you handle all of this?"

Availability

This new free download is available until September 21, aka next Thursday. Once claimed, the game is added to your library and is yours. This is not a free trial or a demo. Nor is there any expiration date nor is it tied to any subscription. There are no strings attached to this free download. All you need is an Epic Game Store account, which costs nothing. As for the game, it usually costs $15, so this represents a decent amount of savings. Meanwhile, if you enjoy the free download there's a sequel -- 112 Operator -- to check out.