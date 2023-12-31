Epic Games Store Ends 2023 on a High Note With New Free Game

Snag one of the best Epic Games freebies the storefront has seen all year right now.

2023 is coming to a very strong end on the Epic Games Store with the platform's latest free title. For nearly two full weeks, Epic has been handing out freebies to PC users on a daily cadence. Some of these games have been more notable than others, as they have included AAA releases such as Saints Row, The Outer Worlds, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, just to name a few. As of today, another title in this same vein has joined this lineup and is likely one of the best offers we have seen yet.

For the remainder of December 31 and the morning of January 1, Ghostrunner is completely free on the Epic Games Store. Typically costing $29.99, Ghostrunner is a first-person action platformer that originally released back in 2020. Since that time, it has gone on to be hugely popular with both players and critics and has become one of the titles most synonymous with publisher 505 Games. For it to now be free on the Epic Games Store is a pretty big deal, especially for those who haven't yet played it.

The best thing about Ghostrunner being free on EGS is that a sequel just launched back in October. With this in mind, if you end up playing the first Ghostrunner for no cost and like it, you could then move onto the follow-up entry. Although Ghostrunner 2 also isn't free as part of this current offer, the Epic Games Store does have the title marked down by 15% at the moment. Additionally, the marketplace's "Epic Coupon" can be used once to bring the price of a game down by an extra 33%. All of this is worth keeping in mind now, especially since the holiday promotion on EGS will be wrapping up shortly.

You can learn more about Ghostrunner by checking out the game's official trailer and description below.

Ghostrunner

"Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP game packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity's last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.

The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you're always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly.

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive."