Rocket Racing Leak Suggest Fortnite Game Is Getting a "Death Race" Mode

Rocket Racing, the racing game mode in Fortnite created by Psyonix, the makers of Rocket League itself, may be getting a "Death Race" game mode in the future. Word of this possible addition to Rocket Racing surfaced online this week via datamining efforts that suggested this sort of race could be in the works. There's been no word shared yet on when this mode might release, but based on some of the details that leaked alongside news of the mode itself as well as a general understanding of what a "Death Race" looks like, we've already got a pretty good idea of how this mode might work.

For those just now getting started with Rocket Racing or taking an interest in news and leaks like these, the mode itself was one of several that were revealed not long ago with the others being LEGO Fortnite as well as Fortnite Festival. Epic Games said before that "new Modes, Maps, Creative Devices, Rewards, and more" would be added soon, so there's precedent already for a mode like this to get added in the future, or at least some new modes in general.

If Rocket Racing does indeed get a Death Race mode, what would it look like? According to the Twitter user and Fortnite-focused Twitter account BeastFNCreative, the mode will consist of environmental obstacles that players can utilize in order to destroy their opponents.

"Psyonix is working on a mode called Death Race," the leaker said. "This mode has the objective to make the track harder to complete by placing objects like spikes, allowing other players to be kicked into walls by others and several other deadly obstacles."

If you're familiar with any of the Death Race movies or really anything that comes close to that in a video game, this description of what the Rocket Racing mode will supposedly look like should be pretty much par for the course. Whether they go by something as literal as "Death Race" or some other name, modes like these always consist of obstacles, hazards, powerups, and sometimes defensive measures as players bash and crash their way to a finish line.

Whatever this mode does end up looking like in Rocket Racing, assuming it actually is released in the future, it'll probably be called something other than "Death Race." While that name would make it identifiable right away, it's likely that "Death Race" might be a bit too PG for Fortnite, so expect a different name if it is actually ever added.

Of the three game modes in Fortnite that were revealed not long ago, Rocket Racing seems to be the second-most popular based on sentiment from players. The most popular seems to be LEGO Fortnite with Fortnite Festival trailing behind the others in terms of interest, though Harmonix, the creators of Fortnite Festival, have been adamant about keeping the game supported in the long term, so perhaps that game's success will make itself more known over time.