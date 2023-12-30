LEGO Fortnite Player Recreated Breaking Bad's Iconic RV

A LEGO Fortnite player has recreated the iconic RV from Breaking Bad. Video games routinely continue to prove that there is next to no limit to your imagination. For years, we have seen some really elaborate creations from players in games like Minecraft. People have made working calculators, intricate villages, and more. The possibilities are endless and as more games continue to empower players, we are continuing to see the potential. Earlier this month, we saw the release of LEGO Fortnite, a new LEGO-themed survival game within Epic Games' version of the metaverse. It has been a pretty big hit, even though it has some room to grow.

So far, we have seen a ton of creations ranging from a recreation of Avengers Towers and more. One of the newest examples of the potential of LEGO Fortnite is from Twitter user JustAFrog. The creator made a working version of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's RV from Breaking Bad. For those who have never seen the show, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman use an RV to cook crystal meth out in the desert. It's essentially a mobile lab, which helps them from being tracked and ensures their operation remains as secretive as can be until they eventually upgrade to a high-tech lab underground. JustAFrog was able to accurately recreate the RV and meth lab in LEGO Fortnite and even made it drivable. As noted, the vehicle can be driven, float across water, and even fly. As of right now, there aren't any actual cars in LEGO Fortnite, so you have to be a bit creative and think outside the box to make one, kind of like in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

I have just built the first ever breaking bad RV in #LEGOFortnite



It can drive on land, go through water, and epicly traverse the skies! pic.twitter.com/xHnZxwxXSi — JustAFrog (@JustAFrog123) December 26, 2023

It seems like we'll probably continue to see LEGO Fortnite get supported and updated over time. Some leaks have suggested we'll see some new weapons get added to the game in the near future. We'll have to wait and see what comes of it, though. Fans also want to see the build limit get removed, which could allow for even more creative usages of the game.