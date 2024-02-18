EVE: War for New Eden Kickstarter Reveals Oversized Expansions

As the Kickstarter for EVE: War for New Eden comes to a close, new Oversized Expansions have been revealed!

The ever-popular world of EVE Online is now a board game thanks to Titan Forge Games, and the Kickstarter campaign has been a big success. The game, titled EVE: War for New Eden, has brought in over $500,000, far exceeding its $53,000 goal, but the campaign still has a few fun surprises in its final 3 days. In addition to all of the stretch goals, the team has revealed that they will be able to make several much-requested oversized expansions a reality. Those who back at the Relic Seeker tier unlock a 200% sized game, and after an abundance of requests, there are now 200% sized Havoc and Succession expansions available for purchase. You can check out the full campaign right here.

Titan Forge Games stated that they would have loved to make all of the various packs oversized, but there were significant costs involved in some of those sets, and that didn't allow for such a short run. The good news though is that between Havoc and Succession, you'll get all the new mechanics those add, as well as a new fleet of ships and the fifth player (Deathless Circle). You can find the size comparison between the standard version and the oversized version below.

(Photo: Titan Forge Games)

Havoc Expansion – Oversized Version is going live today. It introduces the 5th player (Deathless Circle) to the Oversized Version and a whole new fleet of oversized pirate ships.

Succession Expansion – Oversized Version will also be available! The gameplay and rules of the expansions will remain the same as in the regular version. However, the production will be slightly modified as we will remake the Faction Panels in the Oversized Version and the new leader cards will be designed to mount directly onto them. This adjustment will eliminate the need for separate, large, and costly oversized frames in the expansion.

EVE: War for New Eden is live on Kickstarter now, and you can find the official description below.

"Get ready to lead a glorious faction to ascendancy among the stars! Begin by carefully exploring the galaxy and filling your cargo holds with rare minerals, but make sure to prepare for opponents lurking in hazy nebulas nearby. Secretly develop technologies and deploy deadly ships, and don't linger too long in the millions of scraps from destroyed enemy vessels spiraling into the endless void. Align – to a resounding victory. This is EVE!

For millennia, humanity thrived, expanding beyond the confines of Earth, reaching out into the cosmos to colonize distant worlds. But in a cataclysmic event, known as the EVE Gate collapse, humanity was severed from its home, leaving colonies in New Eden isolated and struggling for centuries. From the ashes of this dark age, four major empires emerged, locked in a delicate balance of power until espionage and political intrigue gradually escalated to a war – the War for New Eden."