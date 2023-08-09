EVE Online Gets Surprising Spinoff

EVE Online is getting a board game, with a Kickstarter set to launch later this year. CCP Games has announced they are partnering with board game publisher Titan Forge to adapt EVE Online into a board game. The game will feature space exploration, player-driven narratives, and strategic warfare to tabletops. The game is described as having 4X strategy elements and Euro-game mechanics and will feature a diverse fleet of starships represented by Titan Forge. The game won't solely focus on spaceship combat, as the EVE Online board game will also focus on interstellar politics and resource management as well.

Originally launched in 2003, EVE Online is a popular free-to-play space MMORPG. The game features players competing for resources and power in a single universe marked by massive space battles. Players belong to different corporations which wage for influence and power, often with dramatic results. While the game is free-to-play, players can invest real world money into starships and certain skills (although most players opt to instead pursue in-game activities that result in large amounts of profits.) Of course, when ships are destroyed, their value can be estimated in real time money. One massive 21-hour battle resulted in the loss of over $300,000 in spaceships, with over 7,500 different players involved during the battle.

The prelaunch page for the EVE Online board game's Kickstarter is now live. The Kickstarter campaign will kick off in Q4 2023, with plans to demo the game at EVE Fanfest in September in Reykjavik, Iceland.