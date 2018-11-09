Every ‘Overwatch’ Animated Short

Blizzard’s explosive FPS Overwatch took the gaming world by storm when it first first dropped back in 2016, and it’s easy to see why. . Ranging from comics, to amazing collectibles, to in-depth animated shorts, and a constant influx of new content – it is safe to say that this is one title that won’t fade away into oblivion any time soon.

As an immersive step into the elaborate histories of some of these characters, Blizzard has released a series of videos to give fans an inside look at to how some of these characters came to be the heroes we love fighting as. And the best part? They aren’t done yet – Blizzard has confirmed that more shorts, more backstories, and more lovable characters are definitely on the way.

Here is the list of Animated Shorts released to date (this will update accordingly):

“Recall” – Winston

“Alive” – Widowmaker

“Dragons” – Hanzo and his brother Genji

“Hero” – Soldier 76

“The Last Bastion” – Bastion

“Infiltration” – Sombra

“Rise and Shine” – Mei

“Honor and Glory” – Reinhardt

“Shooting Star” – D.Va

“Reunion” – McCree feat. Ashe

Winston

According to Blizzard, “Recall” tells the story of Winston—a genetically engineered gorilla and brilliant scientist who longs for the days of heroism to return. In this episode, we explore Winston’s thoughts and memories as he wrestles with the decision to recall the agents of Overwatch, all while the forces of Talon stage an attack on his laboratory in the abandoned Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

Widowmaker

“Alive” weaves a tale of Widowmaker, the peerless Talon assassin who stalks her prey with deadly efficiency. In this episode, we spend a fateful night in London’s King’s Row—where you’ll discover how one death can change everything.

Hanzo and Genji

“Dragons” explores the history of conflict between the scions of the Shimada clan: Hanzo and Genji. In this episode, we follow Hanzo as he returns to the siblings’ family home in Hanamura to seek redemption . . . and confront the ghosts of the past.

Soldier 76

“Hero” follows the masked vigilante Soldier: 76 on a personal mission to Dorado where he’s set to investigate the illegal activities of the Los Muertos gang—but an unexpected complication threatens to compromise his objective.

Bastion

“The Last Bastion” follows the forgotten battle automaton, Bastion, as it unexpectedly reactivates after laying dormant in the wilderness for over a decade. Fascinated by its unfamiliar surroundings, the curious omnic begins to investigate, but quickly discovers its core combat programming may have a different directive…

Sombra

“Infiltration” follows Reaper, Widowmaker, and Sombra as they attempt to assassinate a high-priority target. But, when the operation doesn’t go as planned, the Talon agents are forced to improvise…

Mei

In “Rise and Shine”, Mei wakes up years after being cryogenically frozen to find that Overwatch has been disbanded, the world is very different than the one she knows, and that she is the last surviving scientist at Ecopoint: Antarctica. With limited resources and time, Mei must use science to figure out a way to get help.

Reinhardt

Reinhardt Wilhelm styles himself as a champion of a bygone age, who lives by the knightly codes of valor, justice, and courage.

Over thirty years ago, Overwatch was founded to counter the threat of the robot uprisings around the world. Reinhardt, a highly decorated German soldier, was inducted as part of the original Overwatch strike team that put an end to the Omnic Crisis. After the conflict’s resolution, Overwatch grew into a global institution, keeping the peace in a war-torn world. Reinhardt proved himself to be one of its most stalwart champions.

D.Va

Seeing her new mission as a game, D.Va fearlessly charges into battle alongside the rest of her MEKA unit, ready to spring to her nation’s defense at a moment’s notice. Recently, she has begun to stream combat operations to her adoring fans, and her growing following has turned her into a global icon.

MrCree

“An explosive train robbery gives McCree the chance to settle some unfinished business with a few former associates in our latest animated short: Reunion!” This is also the first time players got to meet Ashe, the FPS’s newest hero!

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!