Fable Report Debunks Bad News About Game's Troubled Development

Fable may not be in as bad of shape as some may think thanks to various rumors. The Fable series is one of the most beloved Xbox franchises out there, but it has laid dormant for over a decade. In 2020, Xbox confirmed that the long-rumored reboot of the series was in the works at Playground Games and would be coming to Xbox Series X. However, nearly three years after its reveal, we haven't gotten any additional trailers, screenshots, or other substantial pieces of official information. This has led many to believe it is in some kind of trouble.

Yesterday, a rumor from 4Chan began circulating stating that Fable was deemed "unplayable" by the team and that it would need to restart development on Unreal Engine as opposed to using Playground's Forza engine. Of course, given how long it has already been in development for, this was pretty alarming to many. Another report from VGC's Andy Robinson suggested that Fable may not release until the end of the Xbox Series X generation, though he may have been being glib. When these two were combined together, it created a lot of concern. However, only half of it seems to be reputable. GameIndustry.biz editor-in-chief Christopher Dring debunked the rumor that claimed the game had restarted development and was "unplayable". Dring didn't address the claims that Fable likely wouldn't be seen until the end of this generation, but at least it doesn't seem that it's in a state of total disrepair.

This is not true https://t.co/vCx8G05Boq — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 2, 2023

Of course, all of this is just rumors. We really can't say one way or another what's going on with Fable until Xbox decides to shed more light on it. However, given 4Chan is generally unreliable and Dring is well connected, it seems like we can write off that rumor for the time being. Xbox has a lot of games on the horizon, but we really only know when only a few of them will be releasing, such as Starfield in the first half of 2023.

What do you want to see from Fable? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.