Facebook Gaming App Shutting Down Soon

The Facebook Gaming app used to connect with Facebook's content creators and watch their streams will be shut down towards the end of October, the Facebook Gaming team confirmed this week. News of this shutdown was shared within a notification present in the app itself with Facebook Gaming confirming that October 28th will mark the end of the app on mobile platforms. No changes have been announced regarding the web-based Facebook Gaming service with the Facebook Gaming team reaffirming in its message that people will still be able to navigate gaming content in the traditional Facebook app itself.

Twitter user and content creator Gothalion (KingGothalion on Twitch) shared the image below that confirms Facebook's plans to shut down its dedicating Facebook Gaming app. In addition to the app no longer being able to download on iOS and Android devices as of October 28th, the message also confirmed that the app itself will cease to work after that date.

Thanking all those involved in Facebook Gaming for engaging with the app since it launched a little over two years ago on Android first, the Facebook Gaming team called this a "community-led effort" and directed user towards the original Facebook app for continued gaming content.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you've don't to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched," the statement from the Facebook Gaming team said. "This was truly a community-led effort to bring new gaming features to Facebook.

"Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app."

Not long ago, Facebook acquired Ready At Dawn Studios as a way to grow its gaming platform. The social platform has also continually introduced new experiences set around The Walking Dead such as The Walking Dead: Last Mile.

This announcement also comes amid a big change on competing platform Twitch which makes it so that Twitch streamers no longer have to be exclusive to the platform.