The Walking Dead: Last Mile Sets Yvette Nicole Brown, Felicia Day as Hosts

Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day are joining the next chapter of the Walking Dead Universe. Skybound Entertainment, Genvid Entertainment, and Facebook announced on Thursday that Brown and Day will serve as the live-action hosts of The Walking Dead: Last Mile, an interactive storytelling experience driven by fans. Previously revealed as "the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise," TWD:LM is part game, part interactive television show. The Massively Interactive Live Event — MILE — begins with Brown hosting the first weekly interactive live stream on Monday, July 11, at 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile features a series of weekly interactive live streams where hosts Brown and Day will reveal fan's choices in the TWD: LM narrative, discuss the story with special guests, and highlight key decisions made by the audience in the Facebook Instant Game, launching in Open Beta on July 11 with new story content and minigames to play every day.

According to a release, fans "will decide the fate of the inhabitants of Prosper Landing, a remote, coastal Alaskan village that had been spared most of the walker apocalypse, until now." The Instant Game introduces the daily story content that fans can view to help make crucial decisions — ultimately shaping the official TWD Universe.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile – Host Announce Excited to confirm Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day as hosts of #TWDLastMILE interactive streams that reveal the outcomes to YOUR decisions. Posted by The Walking Dead: Last Mile on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

"Since the very beginning I have been a huge fan of The Walking Dead and it's an absolute thrill to be involved in this new interactive experience The Walking Dead: Last Mile," Brown said. "I'm sure I'm not the only one who has wanted to reach into the TWD world every now and then to help or hinder the main characters at key turning points — now, we'll all finally get that chance!"

The Community actor is well-known to Walking Dead fans as a TWD super-fan, appearing as a regular guest on AMC's live after-show Talking Dead.

Said Day, whose roles include Supernatural and The Guild, "Gaming is a huge part of my life and career, so I'm thrilled to host an interactive livestream event that will create an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for The Walking Dead fans and gamers. Very excited to see what pushing the limits of interactive storytelling can accomplish."

"The Walking Dead is an ideal universe to feature in our next big MILE and Yvette and Felicia are the perfect choices to host," said Jacob Navok, co-founder and CEO of co-publisher Genvid. "We're excited for them to host the interactive companion content which directly involves the audience in fun, innovative ways that will give fans a voice and keep them up to date on all things TWD:LM."

The Walking Dead: Last Mile debuts as a Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch exclusive on July 11.

