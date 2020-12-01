Fall Guys Details More Season 3 Content

✖

In case you somehow missed it, it was recently officially revealed that Fall Guys' upcoming Season 3 would have a very special winter theme to it. Since then, developer Mediatonic's Twitter account for the title has been sharing new tidbits about the upcoming season, and, well, it has been progressing in a very Fall Guys fashion.

First off, the little penguin critter that featured in the Season 3 key art? Yeah, that's called "Pegwin" and no, it's not a pet. But they have been teased as appearing in some of the new levels. How Pegwin actually influences the video game remains to be seen, but anything that takes up space on the field is always troublesome.

Here he is! S M O L P I N G U S Wait... *checks notes* P E G W I N That's the one 🐧 pic.twitter.com/FmUoskM3WW — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 30, 2020

POLL IN THE REPLIES NAME THIS AND FOREVER LIVE WITH THE CONSEQUENCES pic.twitter.com/UQQDUy3osN — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 1, 2020

Also, in the spirit of Big Yeetus, Fall Guys revealed what appears to be a swinging bell of the jingly-jangly variety that will appear in the new levels, and set up a poll for folks to vote on the official name. As of writing, "Ringus Dingus" is winning handily with over 28,000 total votes cast, so, uh, that seems like the obvious winner at this point.

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

