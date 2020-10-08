Fall Guys Season 2 Patch Notes Include New Game Modes, Features, and More

✖

Fall Guys Season 2 is officially underway for everyone now with the updates out on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. After some login issues prevented people from getting into Season 2 at the same time, those issues should now be resolved for players to start progressing through the Season 2 track of rewards and enjoying the medieval theme filled with knights, dragons, and more to be released throughout the season. A set of patch notes released alongside the update showed exactly what’s changed and teased that there’s more to come in the future.

Many of the features included in the Fall Guys Season 2 patch notes were previewed beforehand during the buildup to the Season 2 release. Things like a new level called Knight Fever were revealed before alongside the ever imposing Thicc Bonkus that threatens to knock players off their paths.

For PlayStation 4 players, you’ll also notice that the framerate should be much better. Crashes and other issues have also been resolved to hopefully create a much smoother season for the game.

You can find the full patch notes for Fall Guys Season 2 below.

We've added full patch notes and a blog about the update here:https://t.co/VAhIsvsq6Q — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 8, 2020

Fall Guys Season 2 Update