Fall Guys Season 2 Patch Notes Include New Game Modes, Features, and More
Fall Guys Season 2 is officially underway for everyone now with the updates out on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. After some login issues prevented people from getting into Season 2 at the same time, those issues should now be resolved for players to start progressing through the Season 2 track of rewards and enjoying the medieval theme filled with knights, dragons, and more to be released throughout the season. A set of patch notes released alongside the update showed exactly what’s changed and teased that there’s more to come in the future.
Many of the features included in the Fall Guys Season 2 patch notes were previewed beforehand during the buildup to the Season 2 release. Things like a new level called Knight Fever were revealed before alongside the ever imposing Thicc Bonkus that threatens to knock players off their paths.
For PlayStation 4 players, you’ll also notice that the framerate should be much better. Crashes and other issues have also been resolved to hopefully create a much smoother season for the game.
You can find the full patch notes for Fall Guys Season 2 below.
We've added full patch notes and a blog about the update here:https://t.co/VAhIsvsq6Q— Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 8, 2020
Fall Guys Season 2 Update
- New feature - The Show Selector: Time-limited Shows give players new ways to enjoy their favourite round types by selecting which Show they want to play!
- New feature - Nameplates: Mix and Match customizable Banners and Nameplates to compliment your Fall Guy's attire!
- New feature - Random Outfit Generator: Press triangle on the customiser screen until you get a combination of items you like!
- Improvement - See your party members fall alongside you whilst waiting for matchmaking to complete.
- Improvement - Fall Guys now have more responsive mantling up ledges.
- Improvement - Visual updates to many levels.
- New level - Knight Fever: Our hardest gauntlet level yet.
- New level - Wall Guys: Cooperate with other players to traverse castle walls.
- New level - Egg Siege: A brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges!
- New Level - Hoopsie Legends: A Solo Hoopsie Round with moveable Blocks!
- Plethora of new customisation options:
- Costumes, faceplates, colour palettes, emotes and celebrations!
- Base PS4 FPS should be much better now (60 rather than 30).
- Lots of the top crashes should be resolved in this build.
- Many bug fixes and optimisations.