Fall Guys Officially Reveals Season 3 Theme, New Skins

Following a collaborative puzzle-building activity yesterday, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has officially revealed the theme for Season 3 of the popular video game as well as some new skins that should arrive with it. As expected from the initial piecing together of the puzzle, the new season will have a winter theme which Fall Guys calls "Winter Knockout."

The complete puzzle basically shows off what appears to be a slide leading to some ramps through snowflake-themed, rotating openings. It seems fair to assume that this will be a new level that shows up in Season 3. Skins on display include a snowman, penguin, narwhal, and more -- and that includes a tiny little critter that doesn't appear to be a skin at all. You can check out the full, solved puzzle image showing off the theme and skins below:

HUGE SHOUT OUT to everyone for working together and completing this puzzle! I'm pleased to announce the theme of #FallGuysSeason3 is... ❄️ Fall Guys: Winter Knockout ❄️ Or, as I personally like to call it: ❄️ Fall Guys goes brrr ❄️ https://t.co/uH7BAT6kjG pic.twitter.com/J7IJdb3rhn — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about whatever Season 3 might bring to the title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!