This Fall Guys Level Will Appear Less Starting Tomorrow

The first update for Fall Guys will release tomorrow, and it's bringing some changes to the stages that will be available to players. Notably, the Jump Showdown stage will be added to the battle royale game, while Royal Fumble's weighting has been lowered. According to the official Fall Guys Twitter account, the changes to Royal Fumble were made to add more variety to the final round. The Jump Showdown stage was apparently a big hit during the game's beta, so the change will likely be embraced by Fall Guys fans! The Tweets detailing the change can be found below.

👌 Lowered the weighting for Royal Fumble to add more final round variation 👌Fixed crash at launch with certain regional calendars set in the operating system 👌 Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

In addition to the changes to stages, the update will bring a number of additional changes, as well. The changes are mostly related to certain bugs in the game, such as some controllers not working with the Steam version of the game, problems with special characters appearing in player names, and issues with the Big Tease Achievement not unlocking in some regions. These are mostly minor updates, but they should help to make the game feel a bit more polished.

It will be interesting to see how these changes will impact the game moving forward! Fall Guys has become a surprise success since its release last week; as of yesterday, the game has sold more than 2 million copies on Steam alone. The title has clearly struck a chord with gamers, and hype around the game remains quite strong. Early demand for Fall Guys proved to be a bit more than servers could initially handle, but it seems that Devolver Digital and Mediatonic now have the issue under control. The developer and publisher are even planning to give players a reward for their patience, following those initial server issues.

Fall Guys is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the stage changes to Fall Guys? Have you been enjoying the title thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

