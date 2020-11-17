Fall Guys Adds New Mode for a Limited Time

✖

The popular video game Fall Guys from developer Mediatonic has added a limited-time mode called "Star Show" which features a curated list of levels. It would appear that these sort of Star Shows will be a recurring feature, though this one -- curated by Ryan "Northernlion" Letourneau -- will be available for four days only.

In a typical game of Fall Guys, levels are chosen from a set of them at random, but Star Show specifically only includes the curated levels. Northernlion's Star Show, for example, seemingly always includes Hexagone, and given that there are only seven total in curation, well, you're going to be seeing a lot of these over the next four days if you're playing the new Star Show mode. You can check out Northerlion's full list of curated levels for Star Show below:

we have a new mode. our first Star Show, curated by @NorthernlionLP. it has: • Whirligig

• Knight Fever

• Slime Climb

• Fall Ball

• Wall Guys

• Hoopsie Legends

• Hexagone and will be available to play for four days. [SAY SOMETHING FUNNY HERE] something funny pic.twitter.com/ROSXkx3bbK — Fall Guys | Oliver gone 🚫🌶️ | (@FallGuysGame) November 17, 2020

Fall Guys is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC. It continues to be updated, and is in the midst of Season 2. Developer Mediatonic has yet to officially announce a version of the video game for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or mobile, but it would appear that it is gauging demand. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the wildly popular title right here.

What do you think of Fall Guys so far? Are you excited about the new limited-time mode?