Fallout 4 Just Got Better Eight Years Later

Fallout 4 came out in 2015 and was largely overshadowed by the superior RPG that came out months earlier, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ultimately, it failed to resonate in a major way and replicate what previous Bethesda Game Studios' games such as Skyrim and Fallout 3 achieved. That said, it still managed to attract millions and millions of players, a few of which still play the game to this day. And if you're playing Fallout 4 in 2023, or thinking about either checking it out for the first time or revisiting it, you'll be happy to hear it just got better, at least on PC.

Up until this week, if you wanted to play Fallout 4 on PC, you had to settle for a version of the game with DRM in it. As you may know, DRM, an anti-piracy software is controversial for having a negative impact on game performance and of course also forcing players to play online even when the game isn't an online game. DRM is despised by a large number of PC gamers, who will be happy to see it removed from the game, well kind of.

The removal comes the way of the game which is now available on GOG DRM free. More specifically, the Game of the Year Edition of the game is on GOG with no DRM. Not only this, but it's 75 percent off, which means it's $9.99.

"As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war," reads an official elevator pitch of the RPG. "Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home."

"Somehow, Bethesda managed to find ways to pack Fallout 4 with an even larger volume of content than Fallout 3," reads a snippet from our review of the game."Between armor and weapon mods, settlement building, levelling up your character, exploring the wasteland, and searching for your missing son, one can easily be overwhelmed by everything Fallout 4 has to offer. Even so, and despite its minor flaws, once you step foot in the Commonwealth, you're compelled to see more of it, to meet more of its creepily animated denizens, and to discover more of its many secrets. Fallout 4 looks to be another 100 hours well spent."